Ohio State tipoff preview: Towson

{{ timeAgo('2021-12-08 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann will try to lead the Buckeyes to its seventh win of the season at home against Towson.
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17
After starting Big Ten play, Ohio State returns home.

The Buckeyes are set to take on Towson in a non-conference matchup before a return to Big Ten play Saturday.

Here's what you need to know for Wednesday night's matchup.

Tip Time Information 

No. 21 Ohio State (6-2) vs. Towson (6-3)

WHEN: 9 p.m.

WHERE: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: ESPNU

RADIO: Ohio State Radio Network from Learfield

SERIES: Ohio State leads 2-0

KenPom Prediction: Ohio State 77, Penn State 61

Starting Lineups 

Ohio State Probable Starters 
Player  Class  Height  PPG RPG APG

Malaki Branham

FR

6-5

6.8

2.9

1.9

E.J. Liddell

JR

6-7

20.4

7.0

2.5

Jamari Wheeler

R-SR

6-1

5.8

3.1

4.1

Justin Ahrens

SR

6-6

8.3

3.1

1.5

Zed Key

SO

6-8

10.0

4.5

0.6
Towson Probable Starters
Player  Class Height PPG RPG APG

Cam Holden

SR

6-5

16.0

10.4

3.3

Nicholas Timberlake

R-JR

6-4

13.6

5.2

1.0

Terry Nolan Jr.

R-SR

6-4

12.9

3.1

3.4

Charles Thompson

JR

6-7

6.3

4.2

1.0

Rahir Hicks

FR

6-0

2.7

2.1

1.2

By the Numbers 

Statistical Matchup 
Ohio State  Category  Towson

74.9

PPG

71.1

68.3

PPG Allowed

62.6

48.1

Field Goal Percentage

43.5

38.7

3-Point Percentage

31.7

+0.8

Rebound Margin

+8.9

12.4

Turnovers

11.6

7

Offensive Efficiency Rank

138

50

Defensive Efficiency Rank

178

236

Tempo

317

15

Strength of Schedule

276

Two storylines to watch 

Ohio State will try to keep the momentum going from its wins against Penn State and Duke.
Keeping the momentum

Heading into this stretch of early-season games, head coach Chris Holtmann challenged his team, telling them plainly that it would showcase how Ohio State is made and how it would respond on a night-to-night basis.

Wednesday night can’t help but seem like a lull.

After an unforgettable win at home against Duke and a road win against Penn State to start Big Ten play, Ohio State will host Towson: No. 150 in KenPom’s rankings.

But assistant coach Jake Diebler is not counting the Tigers out, seeing a team that lost to San Francisco by 10 and Pittsburgh by four, but pounded Kent State on the road by 15. Towson may not be ranked, but Diebler knows it’s a team Ohio State must be ready for.

“In college basketball this season, in more than typical seasons, we’re reminded multiple times a week that you can’t take anybody lightly,” Diebler said. “Our guys are reminded, it’s something we talk about, to not take anybody lightly when they come here or we’re on the road or whatever.

“It’s been that case all season long really that serves as a great reminder to our guys that every single team is capable of beating you any given night, and you have to bring your best stuff and you got to find a way to execute and be about the details and all those things, regardless of who you are playing.”

To freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr., it’s about preparation and attention to detail, especially in a stretch of three games in one week — two Big Ten games with a non-conference game in the middle.

“You don’t want to have a loss or an upset like that with a big game coming up. Towson’s a very good team. Just beat Kent State very good at their house. With that being said, we just have to be ready,” Johnson said. “We have to take it one game at a time and we know, as a team, that when you have a team like that coming in here, they are going to give it their all. This is their championship. We have to be on our Ps and Qs.”

Who is Towson?

Towson plays in the Colonial Athletic Association, struggling mightily during the 2020-21 season with four wins in 18 games, including three in its 12 conference games.

Towson lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons in 1989-90 and 1990-91, but have not been back since.

Since taking over and coaching a 1-31 team in the 2011-12 season, head coach Pat Skerry has led the Tigers to six winning seasons heading into his 11th campaign.

The Tigers have shown some life early on in the 2021-22 season too, winning six of their first nine games, including three straight heading into Wednesday night’s matchup.

Cameron Holden has done a bit of everything this season. Standing at 6-foot-5, the Junior guard averages 16 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, shooting 51.6% from the field.

While Nicholas Timberlake and Terry Nolan Jr. both each average double-digit point totals for the Tigers, both are shooting under 40% on the season, something the Buckeyes will try and exploit.

Scarlet and Gray Report's Prediction 

With the run Ohio State has been on, there's always the worry of a let down in the lull of the schedule.

However, if the Buckeyes can shut down Holden in and around the paint and offensively, they should be fine, getting another opportunity to showcase depth while also winning with relative ease.

Look for players like Cedric Russell, Jimmy Sotos, Joey Brunk and, possibly Eugene Brown III, who has still not played after being cleared from concussion protocol prior to the Penn State game, to make an impact Wednesday night prior to Ohio State's Saturday matinee against Wisconsin.

No. 21 Ohio State 75, Towson 61

