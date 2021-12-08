Ohio State tipoff preview: Towson

Here's what you need to know for Wednesday night's matchup.

The Buckeyes are set to take on Towson in a non-conference matchup before a return to Big Ten play Saturday.

Keeping the momentum

Heading into this stretch of early-season games, head coach Chris Holtmann challenged his team, telling them plainly that it would showcase how Ohio State is made and how it would respond on a night-to-night basis.

Wednesday night can’t help but seem like a lull.

After an unforgettable win at home against Duke and a road win against Penn State to start Big Ten play, Ohio State will host Towson: No. 150 in KenPom’s rankings.

But assistant coach Jake Diebler is not counting the Tigers out, seeing a team that lost to San Francisco by 10 and Pittsburgh by four, but pounded Kent State on the road by 15. Towson may not be ranked, but Diebler knows it’s a team Ohio State must be ready for.

“In college basketball this season, in more than typical seasons, we’re reminded multiple times a week that you can’t take anybody lightly,” Diebler said. “Our guys are reminded, it’s something we talk about, to not take anybody lightly when they come here or we’re on the road or whatever.

“It’s been that case all season long really that serves as a great reminder to our guys that every single team is capable of beating you any given night, and you have to bring your best stuff and you got to find a way to execute and be about the details and all those things, regardless of who you are playing.”

To freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr., it’s about preparation and attention to detail, especially in a stretch of three games in one week — two Big Ten games with a non-conference game in the middle.

“You don’t want to have a loss or an upset like that with a big game coming up. Towson’s a very good team. Just beat Kent State very good at their house. With that being said, we just have to be ready,” Johnson said. “We have to take it one game at a time and we know, as a team, that when you have a team like that coming in here, they are going to give it their all. This is their championship. We have to be on our Ps and Qs.”

Who is Towson?

Towson plays in the Colonial Athletic Association, struggling mightily during the 2020-21 season with four wins in 18 games, including three in its 12 conference games.

Towson lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons in 1989-90 and 1990-91, but have not been back since.

Since taking over and coaching a 1-31 team in the 2011-12 season, head coach Pat Skerry has led the Tigers to six winning seasons heading into his 11th campaign.

The Tigers have shown some life early on in the 2021-22 season too, winning six of their first nine games, including three straight heading into Wednesday night’s matchup.

Cameron Holden has done a bit of everything this season. Standing at 6-foot-5, the Junior guard averages 16 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, shooting 51.6% from the field.

While Nicholas Timberlake and Terry Nolan Jr. both each average double-digit point totals for the Tigers, both are shooting under 40% on the season, something the Buckeyes will try and exploit.