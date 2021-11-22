Ohio State tipoff preview: Seton Hall

Here's what you need to know.

Coming off its first loss to Xavier, No. 19 Ohio State is in Florida for the Fort Myers Tip Off, starting with the semifinal against Seton Hall at 6 p.m.

Can Ohio State bounce back?

Early on in the 2020-21 season, Ohio State showed an ability to bounce back after losses, answering its first four losses of the season with four wins by at least seven points.

However, the losses began to pile up at the end of the season, losing their final four regular season contests — three by five points or less — and its final two games to Illinois in the Big Ten Championship and Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State hasn't lost back-to-back games before conference play since the 2017-18 season, when the Buckeyes lost three-of-four against Gonzaga, Butler and Clemson.

Starting Monday, the Buckeyes will play in its first non-conference tournament since that stretch int he Phil Knight Invitational Tournament in 2017, taking on Seton Hall and either Cal or Florida in the Fort Myers Tip Off tournament.

This is Ohio State's sixth Thanksgiving week tournament since 2003 including the 2003 Maui Invitational, the 2004 Guardians Classic, the 2007 NIT Season Tip-Off, the 2015 Hall of Fame Classic and the 2017 PK80 in Portland.

Will size continue to be an issue?

Facing a 7-foot forward off the bench and a 6-foot-11 forward against Xavier, the Buckeyes looked outmatched in its first loss of the season.

The Musketeers out-rebounded the Buckeyes, 43-35, recording his 16 offensive boards primarily split between Jack Nunge and guards Paul Scruggs and Colby Jones, both of who stand over 6-foot-5.

Seton Hall has the same size. 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing Jaren Rhoden is the Pirates' leading rebounder with 7.5 per game, while guard/forward Myles Cale, also 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, brings in 5.3 per game. Add a 6-foot-10 forward in Tray Jackson and a 7-foot-2 center Ike Obiagu, Ohio State may have some trouble getting second chances at the rim.

Facing a team that was much more physical in and around the paint area — other than eight blocks by junior forward E.J. Liddell — Ohio State struggled. No Buckeye recorded more than sophomore Eugene Brown III's eight rebounds, including only two by forward Zed Key.

And at the rim, Ohio State was unable to finish, connecting on nine of 23 layup attempts.

Can Malaki Branham find some consistency?

Malaki Branham is only fourg ames into his Ohio State career, but the Buckeyes are in dire need of his help.

At 6-foot-5, 180 pounds, he is one of the bigger guards on the roster, along with Brown, charged with the task of helping take some of the minutes that Ohio State has available in Justice Sueing's absence, who is unavailable for an extended period with an abdominal injury.

In his first three games, Branham has hit three shots, scoring at least seven points in each game. But his efficiency has taken a dip in each game, shooting 35.3% from the floor and making three 3-pointers in seven attempts, including only one of his last five.

Size has been important for Branham, who is fourth on the team with 3.5 rebounds per game, along with eight assists, two blocks and three steals.

While Branham continues to learn the game, he could prove to be a major contributor, putting his own stamp in the lineup in Sueing's absence.