Ohio State tipoff preview: Seton Hall
Coming off its first loss to Xavier, No. 19 Ohio State is in Florida for the Fort Myers Tip Off, starting with the semifinal against Seton Hall at 6 p.m.
Here's what you need to know.
Tip Time Information
No. 19 Ohio State (3-1) vs. Seton Hall (3-0)
WHEN: 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Fla.
TV: Fox Sports 1
RADIO: Ohio State Radio Network from Learfield
SERIES: Ohio State leads 3-2
KenPom Prediction: Ohio State 70-69
Starting Lineups
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Malaki Branham
|
FR
|
6-5
|
7.3
|
3.5
|
2.0
|
Zed Key
|
SO
|
6-8
|
10.8
|
5.8
|
0.5
|
E.J. Liddell
|
JR
|
6-7
|
21.0
|
6.5
|
2.8
|
Jamari Wheeler
|
R-SR
|
6-1
|
5.8
|
3.5
|
4.5
|
Justin Ahrens
|
SR
|
6-6
|
6.8
|
2.3
|
2.0
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Myles Cale
|
R-SR
|
6-6
|
11.3
|
5.3
|
2.0
|
Alexis Yenta
|
R-SR
|
6-8
|
9.0
|
3.7
|
1.0
|
Kadary Richmond
|
SO
|
6-6
|
5.7
|
5.0
|
2.0
|
Ike Obiagu
|
R-SR
|
7-2
|
1.7
|
3.7
|
0.0
|
Jamir Harris
|
R-SR
|
6-2
|
9.0
|
1.0
|
0.3
By the Numbers
|Ohio State
|Category
|Seton Hall
|
76.3
|
PPG
|
80.0
|
67.3
|
PPG Allowed
|
52.7
|
46.5
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
45.2
|
36.6
|
3-Point Percentage
|
38.5
|
+2.5
|
Rebound Margin
|
+7
|
11.5
|
Turnovers
|
12.7
|
9
|
Offensive Efficiency Rank
|
53
|
40
|
Defensive Efficiency Rank
|
13
|
263
|
Tempo
|
127
|
162
|
Strength of Schedule
|
160
Three storylines to watch
Can Ohio State bounce back?
Early on in the 2020-21 season, Ohio State showed an ability to bounce back after losses, answering its first four losses of the season with four wins by at least seven points.
However, the losses began to pile up at the end of the season, losing their final four regular season contests — three by five points or less — and its final two games to Illinois in the Big Ten Championship and Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Ohio State hasn't lost back-to-back games before conference play since the 2017-18 season, when the Buckeyes lost three-of-four against Gonzaga, Butler and Clemson.
Starting Monday, the Buckeyes will play in its first non-conference tournament since that stretch int he Phil Knight Invitational Tournament in 2017, taking on Seton Hall and either Cal or Florida in the Fort Myers Tip Off tournament.
This is Ohio State's sixth Thanksgiving week tournament since 2003 including the 2003 Maui Invitational, the 2004 Guardians Classic, the 2007 NIT Season Tip-Off, the 2015 Hall of Fame Classic and the 2017 PK80 in Portland.
Will size continue to be an issue?
Facing a 7-foot forward off the bench and a 6-foot-11 forward against Xavier, the Buckeyes looked outmatched in its first loss of the season.
The Musketeers out-rebounded the Buckeyes, 43-35, recording his 16 offensive boards primarily split between Jack Nunge and guards Paul Scruggs and Colby Jones, both of who stand over 6-foot-5.
Seton Hall has the same size. 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing Jaren Rhoden is the Pirates' leading rebounder with 7.5 per game, while guard/forward Myles Cale, also 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, brings in 5.3 per game. Add a 6-foot-10 forward in Tray Jackson and a 7-foot-2 center Ike Obiagu, Ohio State may have some trouble getting second chances at the rim.
Facing a team that was much more physical in and around the paint area — other than eight blocks by junior forward E.J. Liddell — Ohio State struggled. No Buckeye recorded more than sophomore Eugene Brown III's eight rebounds, including only two by forward Zed Key.
And at the rim, Ohio State was unable to finish, connecting on nine of 23 layup attempts.
Can Malaki Branham find some consistency?
Malaki Branham is only fourg ames into his Ohio State career, but the Buckeyes are in dire need of his help.
At 6-foot-5, 180 pounds, he is one of the bigger guards on the roster, along with Brown, charged with the task of helping take some of the minutes that Ohio State has available in Justice Sueing's absence, who is unavailable for an extended period with an abdominal injury.
In his first three games, Branham has hit three shots, scoring at least seven points in each game. But his efficiency has taken a dip in each game, shooting 35.3% from the floor and making three 3-pointers in seven attempts, including only one of his last five.
Size has been important for Branham, who is fourth on the team with 3.5 rebounds per game, along with eight assists, two blocks and three steals.
While Branham continues to learn the game, he could prove to be a major contributor, putting his own stamp in the lineup in Sueing's absence.
Scarlet and Gray Report's Prediction
Seton Hall proved to be too much for Michigan.
While the Pirates lost the rebounding battle, 39-33, they showed a tenacity in and around the paint, accumulating six blocks, including four by Obiagu. Jackson was efficient off the bench for 13 points on three 3-pointers along with six rebounds. Rhoden proved to be the offense, leading the team with 16 points on 6-16 shooting, adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
Michigan was inefficient from deep, making three-of-15 attempts from 3, while its forwards — Caleb Houstan and Brandon Johns Jr. — made four of third 18 shot attempts.
All of this to say, Seton Hall was physical enough to get past what many view as the best team in the Big Ten. In the first game of the Fort Myers Tip Off, facing an Ohio State team that hasn't been able to do much outside of Liddell, this could prove to be too much for the Buckeyes.
Through three games, Seton Hall has limited opponents to shoot 31.4% from the field, making 39.8% of attempts inside the 3-point line and a country-leading 13.3% of 3-point attempts.
Seton Hall 70, No. 19 Ohio State 68