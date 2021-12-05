Ohio State tipoff preview: Penn State

Coming off a major upset win against Duke at home Tuesday, the Buckeyes will travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State.

Carry momentum from Duke game

For Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon, the reality is that the Buckeyes didn't have much time to enjoy the fruits of their win against Duke Tuesday.

Ohio State had to turn the page after its win over the No. 1 team in the country and turn it quickly, knowing the challenge ahead — opening Big Ten play on the road at Penn State — was tough too.

But that doesn't mean that the Buckeyes don't have momentum from the Blue Devils win. It's just something they have to put in perspective.

"You hope, from a coach's standpoint, viewpoint, that we can carry the momentum we had from the other night. carry some confidence, some belief in ourselves in tough moments and hopefully that can propel us to bigger and better things down the road," Pedon said. "The reality is, you have to go out and prove that every single night. You have to earn that. There's nothing guaranteed."

That's what Pedon feels head coach Chris Holtmann was thinking with Ohio State's early-season schedule: having a slate a games that exposes his team quickly, gaining experiences that can help galvanize the team as the season continues.

It's something that Pedon has already seen in his team after the Duke win, but also after Ohio State's close losses to both Xavier and Florida.

"For being the start of December, I think more than other years we've had a variety of experiences as a team and situations that we've sort of had to navigate, whether that be injuries, foul trouble, close games when we maybe didn't expect a close game, having leads, the other night being behind," Pedon said. "We've had all kinds of different scenarios that we've had to overcome. For a young team, you want that."

But it's not about living in the past, but instead learning from it and moving on, something Holtmann tried to make a statement with: ripping up the Duke stat sheet after Thursday's practice in front of his players.

"That game in the past," redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler said. "We can't keep living on that game. It's on to the next. One game's not going to make or break this season, so we just have to keep building on."

Jamari Wheeler helps prepare for former team

Wheeler said he's not been asked to help with game-planning certain players as Ohio State prepares to face Penn State. But after four years with the Nittany Lions, the redshirt senior guard said it's something he's happy to do.

"It's something I do just because it's going to help us win," Wheeler said. "Just talk about each player's strength because I played with them for four years. Just helping our scout even go farther, just telling them what to expect from each player and stuff like that because, at the end of the day, I want to win and that's all that matters. I'm going to do whatever it takes to get that win."

Wheeler started with John Harrar and Seth Lundy last season for the Nittany Lions, also playing with Myles Dread and Sam Sessoms. Of Lundy and Sessoms in particular, he said the goal is to stop their streaky scoring and to make them uncomfortable in all aspects of the court.

Lundy and Sessoms lead Penn State in scoring with 15.1 and 14.3 points per game, respectively, each shooting higher than 45% from the field and over 34% from 3.

It's a Penn State roster that's incredibly familiar with Ohio State, coming in with one of the older rosters in the Big Ten.

While the Nittany Lions are a bit different defensively than they have been in previous years — more position-based and not able to get as extended as they have been previously — Pedon said the DNA for the Penn State defense remains the same: the Nittany Lions make opponents earn everything.

"We know what to expect," Pedon said. "Our older guys have been over there and have experienced some of those games. We realize, no matter where you're going, if you're home or road, once you are playing on this stage in the Big Ten, you have to bring it every single night."

Zed Key continues maturation process

Heading into the first Big Ten game of the season, Pedon feels that opponents will know who Zed Key is now.

The Ohio State sophomore forward has taken control of the paint for the Buckeyes, showing an increased level of physicality in and around the paint area, shooting 58.9% from the floor and averaging 10.9 points per game.

"Zed, the success he's had is well deserved. It's earned. He's earned that," Pedon said. "He's earned that because he's worked hard. You've watched him in those moments in those games. There's been no question about his effort in those moments. For Zed, his focus and concentration in terms of what he's doing on a daily basis, and his effort, attention to detail, those are things, I believe, that will guide his success moving forward."

Pedon was clear that Key still needs to take that next step in terms of his rebounding ability, only averaging 4,7 rebounds per game behind both E.J. Liddell (7.3) and Kyle Young (6.2) The Ohio State assistant coach said that the sophomore needs to do a better job of chasing balls down.

His matchup against Penn State will be a tall task in the paint too, facing 6-foot-9 forward John Harrar, who's averaging a double-double for the Nittany Lions with 10.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

But based on Key's play over the past few games, taking over for 20 points against No. 1 Duke, Pedon feels it's something the sophomore can step up to.

"Guys are going to know about him now too," Pedon said. "They are going to be a little bit different of approach for him than they were a year ago because guys are going to keep coming at him even more. He's going to need to respond to that."