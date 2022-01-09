Ohio State tipoff preview: Northwestern

How does Ohio State respond after losses?

Justin Ahrens doesn't like to lose.

He repeated that several times before Saturday's practice, saying how much Ohio State's big loss to Indiana "stung," how the team is set to respond after its lowest-scoring affair since March 6, 2019 on the road against Northwestern and its largest deficit for a loss since its home performance against Iowa Feb. 28.

"We definitely have a hunger and a drive because losing sucks. None of us want to lose at all," Ahrens said.

So far during the 2021-22 season, Ohio State has been able to respond after wins.

After losses to Xavier and Florida by a margin of six and three points, respectively, the Buckeyes followed up with wins against two ranked opponents, Seton Hall and Duke, by an average margin of four points.

Once Ohio State has gotten into Big Ten play, though, losses have come in bunches in each of the past three seasons, recording at least four-game losing streaks with all but one of those games coming against a conference opponent.

Ohio State just ended a five-game win streak, recording two streaks of five wins or more during the 2020-21 season.

Which E.J. Liddell will Ohio State see?

E.J. Liddell hasn't been his best self lately for Ohio State.

Since the return to the floor, the junior forward has been ice cold from the field, scoring 21 combined points against Nebraska and Indiana, but making only five of his 26 attempts from the field, including only two of his 10 attempts from 3.

A lot of Liddell's offense has come from the free-throw line in the past two games, hitting nine of 10 attempts from the line, while scoring 12 points on shot attempts.

The junior forward has made an impact elsewhere, recording 17 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and a steal in the past two games. But with all the attention Liddell is getting whenever he touches the ball, forcing tough looks or turnovers — recording six in the past two outings — Ahrens said it's up to him and the rest of the offense to pick him up.

But it's not a pressure, exactly, to do that.

"I think it's just up to us guys, owning up to it, doing what we can at our roles to the best of our abilities to get him open and create looks for him because as you guys know, when he gets the ball, there's usually two guys, even three guys coming at him with hot hands, forcing him to throw it to someone else to make a play," Ahrens said. "I would say a lot of it is on us, personally, like me, Malaki (Branham), Jamari (Wheeler), Meechie (Johnson Jr.), a lot of the other guards to help free him up.

For Ahrens, it may just come down to the pace Ohio State plays at.

According to KenPom, the Buckeyes are one of the slowest teams in college basketball: ranked No. 254 out of 358 with a 67.4 adjusted tempo rate.

After getting rebounds, Ahrens said Ohio State needs to pick up the pace a bit after getting rebounds, running down the floor instead of always establishing a half-court offense, allowing opponents' defenses to get set and key in on Liddell.

What will Northwestern bring?

Ahrens expects an up-tempo performance, much like Nebraska brought the Buckeyes in their first game back after the COVID pause.

"They get up and down. I think they are one of the fastest playing teams in the Big Ten right now, just how fast they get a shot on goal, whether it’s in transition or in the half court," Ahrens said. "It’s something we have to be keyed in on in practice today is get back and getting our defense set in transition, making sure they don’t get any easy looks, nothing to get them going. Because they are a team that can get rolling pretty quick if they see the ball go through the hoop, just like any team."

Through Northwestern's first 12 games, its offense actually has looked quite similar to Ohio State's in terms of scoring, averaging 77.3 points per game compared to Ohio State's 74.6. But in three conference games, that number has dropped to 68 points per game, shooting 39.2% from the field — No. 13 in the conference — and 33.8% from 3.

Defense has been bringing Northwestern success early. The Wildcats have the second-best field-goal defense in the Big Ten during conference play, keeping opponents from shooting 37.3% from the floor.

Offensively, senior forward Pete Nance has been the leading bucket-getter for Northwestern, averaging nearly 16 points per game and over seven rebounds per game, shooting over 50% from the field: one of three players that average more than 20 minutes per game to shoot at least 50% from the field including Ryan Young off the bench and Robbie Beran.

Ahrens seems to believe though that if Ohio State stops Northwestern in transition — the No. 152 team in the country in terms of adjusted tempo — the Buckeyes should have the advantage.

" I think the biggest key for us is just stopping their easy looks in transition and their clean looks in transition, making them earn everything, making them play through our half-court set defense because when we make teams play through our half-court set defense, it’s really hard to score to be honest with you," Ahrens said.