Ohio State tipoff preview: Niagara

Coming off a buzzer-beating win against Akron to begin the 2021-22 season, Ohio State will return to the court Friday to face Niagara at home.

Backcourt: 'unfinished product'

Ohio State's backcourt is still a work in progress. To head coach Chris Holtmann, Tuesday night against Akron was just a starting point.

The Buckeyes' starting guards — freshman Meechie Johnson Jr. and redshirt senior Jamari Wheeler — combined for six points, missing all six attempts from the field while adding seven rebounds, three steals and an assist.

Off the bench, freshman Malaki Branham added seven points, making three-of-nine attempts from the field, with six rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.

"Some of it is early season stuff we’re going to have to work through. We have a new backcourt and we have some young guys.," Holtmann said. "Clearly, I think we can do some things to help them put them in better positions. In their minds, they can probably do some things better as well. I think it’s a collective thing."

This was the mentality Holtmann had going into the season, knowing there would be some evident growing pains that only playing time would fix.

For Johnson and Wheeler, along with Branham, that work of progress started against the Zips, and will continue through non-conference play.

"We need to play. Listen, it’s not going to look like a finished product right now," Holtmann said. "We’re not going to, and our backcourt’s not. It’s too much to expect for that to be the case. We just have to keep getting better."

Status of Justice Sueing and Kyle Young

Holtmann made it clear that redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing was not himself in the season opener against Akron.

In 15 minutes of playing time, Sueing scored two points, connecting on one of seven attempts from the field, with three rebounds, a turnover and a foul.

Sueing, one of Ohio State's five captains, has been dealing with a lower leg injury since the end of last season, an injury Holtmann said led to inconsistent practice and workout time over the summer and the preseason.

"He’s not his normal self," Holtmann said. "It’s not like he’s going to be his normal self (against Niagara) either. I think he’s got to inch forward and continue to get better."

Ohio State redshirt senior forward Kyle Young did not play in Ohio State's opener against Akron, recovering from a vestibular dysfunction.

Holtmann, Thursday, did not have any updates on Young's status Friday night.

Another tie to Ohio State

Ohio State's second game of the season brings another game against a team with ties to the Buckeyes.

Niagara head coach Greg Paulus was an assistant coach and video coordinator for Ohio State from 2011-2017, helping the Buckeyes to two Big Ten titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a spot in the 2012 Final Four.

In his first two seasons with Niagara, Paulus has led the Purple Eagles to a record of 21-31.

Niagara started the season with a three-point loss to Xavier, helped by 25 points and six rebounds by senior guard Marcus Hammond, who also turned the ball over eight times.