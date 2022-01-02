Ohio State tipoff preview: Nebraska

The Buckeyes are set to face Nebraska on the road in their first game in three weeks after positive COVID-19 cases shut down the program.

Return to play

Ohio State hasn’t played since Dec. 11, dominating Wisconsin at home, setting the tone and creating a level of momentum before it was able to return to Big Ten play in early January.

What it instead turned into was an extended break, never leaving conference play, losing its final three non-conference games of the 2021-22 season against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic, Tennessee Martin and New Orleans.

While head coach Chris Holtmann said he expects the majority of his roster to be “ready enough” come Sunday against Nebraska, he was honest enough that there is rust involved heading into his team’s first game in nearly three weeks.

“It’s the unknown,” Holtmann said. “It’s the great unknown how this is going to affect us. I think there is a conditioning element, a game-conditioning element that you lose when you don’t just have a chance to play games, the timing and the conditioning that comes with playing games. I think that’s natural. There will be some of that. We have had a lot of our guys that have had to have a 10-day quarantine where they couldn’t do anything, were unable to do anything physically. When you are an elite athlete and you have taken 10 days off from any kind of activity followed by another week or so of limited activity, there is some degree of atrophy that takes place.

“What that looks like collectively, I don’t know yet. I’ll be anxious to see.”

Ohio State has been shut down after multiple positive COVID-19 cases have run through the program, leading Ohio State to hold one-on-one workouts with those who evaded a positive test, while being forced to ramp up activity with those who did test positive after a 10-day quarantine in which players were not permitted to be involved in any physical activity.

But Nebraska is not the only test Ohio State faces in its ramp up back. The Buckeyes also have Indiana on its schedule for Thursday night, returning to the court in Big Ten play in the brunt of Big Ten play.

Over the layoff, Holtmann said he reached out to different programs across the country about how to ramp up and be best prepared to play games out of an extensive program shutdown. He was told “try and play as much as you can,” with some programs even telling him that they wish they would have played more instead of the usual preparation ahead of a game.

While the Ohio State head coach wishes he could have had another opportunity to play younger players and newcomers like Malaki Branham, Meechie Johnson Jr. and Cedric Russell ahead of the return to Big Ten play, he said it “just wasn’t meant to be,” and that the Buckeyes will just have to move forward.

“I think we’ll know how this pause has affected us after Sunday night,” Holtmann said. “It’s not to make an excuse if we don’t play well because we need to go and prepare and face a really challenging team and opponent. We need to be prepared to play well, but I think we’ll have a better feel for that.”

Nebraska to bring pace

In Ohio State’s first game back, it will be forced to run the floor much more than it’s used to.

Traveling to Lincoln, the Buckeyes will face a Nebraska team that’s one of the higher-paced teams in the league, ranked No. 9 in adjusted tempo according to KenPom

Transfer guard Alonzo Verge Jr. leads the Cornhuskers in scoring, averaging 16.4 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and only 28% from deep.

In 2021-22, it hasn’t worked out too well, coming in with a 6-7 record including two losses in Big Ten play, averaging 75 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field.

Nebraska's also been dreadful on the class, bringing in a -7.8 rebounding margin.

But to Holtmann, it’s a pace that’s only heightened at home, shooting better in front of the Cornhusker faithful.

“The thing about Nebraska, which I think you see with this team and with his previous teams, is great pace,” Holtmann said. “Fred’s teams have always played with great pace and great spacing offensively. They have some really young talented guys, they have a transfer at the point guard spot who’s a really, really tough matchup. They’re certainly going to be a hungry team.”

Holtmann said it’s going to be a challenge for Ohio State to match the pace of the Cornhuskers, something that’s been a priority for the Buckeyes in the days since its returned from the pause. But the coaching staff is still trying to navigate that balance between getting their players ready for what Nebraska will bring along with a safe and effective ramp-up process.

“You can’t simulate because you are also trying to bring back your guys at a level where they don’t get hurt or fatigued and not get ready to play. There’s a balance there with their legs. That’s something we have thought about heading into it because of their pace.

Kyle Young to play key role in return

If you ask Holtmann at any point, redshirt senior forward Kyle Young is vital to winning basketball at Ohio State.

But especially now as Ohio State ramps up, as Ohio State still plays without Seth Towns and Justice Sueing, who the head coach said are still weeks away, Young’s versatility on the floor both defensively and offensively will be huge in these first few games.

“What we know about Kyle is he provides other things that impact winning,” Holtmann said. “It’s not always about his point production for him. He provides an awareness defensively, an activity on the gland, an ability to rebound outside of his area, the ability to get 50/50 balls and he doesn’t take bad shots and he doesn’t turn it over. He allows your other guys to play in an effective way.”

It’s something the Buckeyes saw against Penn State, recording 16 points and seven rebounds, while making each of his four attempts from the floor. It’s something Holtmann saw on the glass against Wisconsin too, bringing in 14 boards, despite five points.

However, Holtmann sees the redshirt senior as the next double-figure scorer for Ohio State after getting into a sort of rhythm heading into the pause with 10 points and 6.7 in an average of 21.8 minutes off the bench.

“We really need that for us to reach, particularly with Justice and Seth out, for us to reach a level, you need that consistency from Kyle,” Holtmann said. “We can still win without that, but we need it for us to reach another level of play.”