Ohio State tipoff preview: Minnesota

Here's what you need to know before Ohio State takes on the Golden Gophers.

The Buckeyes will travel to Minnesota, the first of two conference road games this week.

After its home game Saturday against Nebraska was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cornhuskers program, No. 16 Ohio State is back on the road for Big Ten play.

Ohio State regroups after extended game lull

Chris Holtmann didn’t realize how important Ohio State’s game against IUPUI would be.

Initially, it was just going to be a game where Ohio State could get in-game reps, a break from Big Ten play and a chance for his bench players to get in the rotation a bit.

Now, nine days since the sizable win against the Jaguars, the Buckeyes are still waiting for a chance to respond. Ohio State had its home game scheduled for Saturday against Nebraska postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Cornhuskers program, leading to the Buckeyes’ second sizable pause of the season, along with the three-week pause in December.

But heading into Ohio State’s matchup with the Cornhuskers, the Buckeyes were unable to practice with a full roster either.

Along with continuing to miss Seth Towns (back), Justice Sueing (abdominal) and Meechie Johnson Jr. (facial injury), Ohio State was without redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler, who was working through an ankle/foot injury, according to Holtmann.

Both Johnson and Wheeler are game-time decisions for Thursday night’s game against Minnesota and are currently viewed as day-to-day, but over the course of those practice days, Holtmann had to plan with what he had available, something he might still have to do against the Golden Gophers.

“I think you really focus on who you do have and the strengths of those guys, the abilities of those guys and not let the other stuff kind of mess with your head a little bit. That’s what we try to do,” Holtmann said. “We’ve not been able to have a consistent group practicing here in the last week, but I think we’re getting to that point. I don;t think this is going to be a long-term thing with Jamari. We’re going to do our best not to — he’s a tough kid — not to let this thing be a long-term thing. It makes you focus on what do we have, what can we count on us having and how do we develop a game plan and a rotation around that.”

Struggling at “The Barn”

E.J. Liddell has never won at “The Barn.”

When the junior forward was a freshman, the Buckeyes traveled to play at Williams Arena as the No. 2 team in the country and allowed 35 points to Marcus Carr, losing to Minnesota by 13.

As a sophomore, Liddell and the Buckeyes lost by 17, allowing a 27-point and 14-rebound double-double by center Liam Robbins.

To Liddell, it’s just not a fun place to play.

“Just the environment, honestly,” he said. “They are a very good team. I also don’t like the floor. It’s kind of elevated, the floor is kind of hard. You have to adjust in those situations, but just Minnesota, they play very well on their home floor just like a lot of teams in the Big Ten.”

Ohio State has lost three-straight games on the road against Minnesota and have not won in Minneapolis since Jan. 6, 2015 when the Buckeyes beat the Golden Gophers by two.

“We have struggled at The Barn. We have been ready to play, had some highly-ranked teams — I think we were No. 2 in the country when we went and struggled there,” Holtmann said. “Bottom line is we have to expect a good environment, a very good team and need to be ready to play.”

Scouting Minnesota

Minnesota has not found much success in conference play this season.

The Golden Gophers have only won two of its five matchups against Big Ten opponents, including two single-digit losses to Michigan State.

But those aren’t the games Holtmann’s focused on, instead looking at Minnesota’s double-digit win against Michigan, its win against Rutgers, despite being short-handed and a five-point win against Mississippi State.

And that’s the message sent to the rest of his team, one Liddell has taken and run with.

“Definitely want to go there and get the dub against a good team,” the junior forward said. “Their record in the Big Ten may not reflect, people may not think they are a good team, but they are a very good team and can compete with anyone.”

Minnesota is led by George Washington transfer Jamison Battle, who is averaging 18 points per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 37.5% from 3, adding nearly seven rebounds per contest with 6-foot-7, 225-pound frame.

“It’s good positional size and versatility, but he can really, really score the ball,” Holtmann said. “He was able to be really productive at a really high level of play and I think that’s allowed him to transition here well. They’ve needed him too.”

Battle is one of 11 transfers on Minnesota’s roster, including redshirt senior guard Payton Willis, who’s in his second-stint with the Golden Gophers, guard Eylijah Stephens and Luke Loewe: four of the Golden Gophers’ five starters.