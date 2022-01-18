Ohio State tipoff preview: IUPUI

Here's what you need to know.

The No. 19 Buckeyes will take on an IUPUI team that has won only once in 15 tries this season.

Ohio State has one last non-conference game before its return to Big Ten play.

How did the IUPUI game come about?

Chris Holtmann will be the first to tell you Ohio State’s schedule this week is not a normal one.

But it’s what the Buckeyes need.

After positive COVID-19 cases paused Ohio State’s season from the middle of December until the rest of the calendar year, forcing the team to begin conference play again without playing the three remaining games on its non-conference schedule.

So as the Buckeyes worked its way back into Big Ten play, director of basketball operations David Egelhoff worked the phones, finding one date — Jan. 18 — that could work for a possible non-conference make-up date.

All Ohio State needed was a willing opponent, eventually finding one in IUPUI: a team the Buckeyes have played twice before, but not since the 2010-11 season.

“It’s as much as anything just about game reps for all of our guys,” Holtmann said on his weekly radio show Monday. “That’s kind of why we chose to do it. I wouldn’t mind having a week of practice to continue to grow and get better, but I know our guys need some game rep, and I think that’s important.”

It was the only hole in Ohio State’s schedule to make up a non-conference game, especially in the thick of Big Ten play.

IUPUI will be Ohio State’s third game in six days, with another matchup against Nebraska Saturday marking four games in just over a week.

Getting out of the offensive dry spell

Ohio State needs a game to continue to work through its offensive struggles.

After scoring 95 points against Northwestern Jan. 9, the most points the Buckeyes have scored in a game in more than two years, the offense has gone colder than normal. Ohio State has averaged 64.5 points per game, shooting a respectable 45.2% from the field, but hitting only six of its 31 attempts from the 3-point line: 19.4%.

No player represents those struggles more than Justin Ahrens.

Since his five 3-pointer performance against Towson Dec. 8, the senior forward and captain has hit six of his last 28 attempts from deep, never scoring more than six points in his last six games.

“I think, as much as anything, stay aggressive, trust your stroke, trust the work that you put in and just try and give them confidence,” Holmann said when asked what his advice to a player would be when he is struggling to find consistency with his shot. “Take good shots, but stay aggressive. Trust the work you put in. You’ll see the rewards of it.”

The Ohio State head coach also makes sure his players know that there are so many other ways to impact a basketball game than just by shooting, challenging them to do more than just focus on the offensive part of the game.

This season, IUPUI has allowed opponents to make 34.6% of their attempts from behind the 3-point line, giving up 7.5 makes per game.

More on IUPUI

IUPUI has been one of the worst teams in college basketball this season.

According to KenPom, the Jaguars are No. 356 of 358 teams in the sport, ahead of only Mississippi Valley State and Delaware State.

IUPUI has only one win in its first 15 games of the season, including six losses in Horizon League play. The Jaguars have the worst points-per-game average in college basketball, averaging 52.2 points per game, while shooting 37.6% from the field and 27.9% from 3.

Offensively, the Jaguars average 16.4 turnovers per game, seventh highest in the country.

Guard/forward B.J. Maxwell is IUPUI’s only double-digit scorer, averaging 11.6 points per game, while shooting 34% from the field.

In its only win of the season against Spalding, IUPUI shot 45.8% from the field, out-rebounding the Eagles, 37-20. Over the course of the 2021-22 season, the Jaguars have a rebounding differential of -1.3.

Ohio State has played IUPUI twice in program history, last playing in 2010-11, when Jared Sullinger scored 40 points, setting a Buckeye freshman record for points.