Ohio State tipoff preview: Florida

Here's what you need to know prior to Ohio State's battle with the Gators Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m.

After a buzzer-beating win to beat No. 21 Seton Hall in the semifinal of the Fort Myers Tip Off, Ohio State comes into the tournament final with momentum on its side.

Can Ohio State's success from 3 against Seton Hall carry over to Florida?

Ohio State was as hot from 3 as had been all season long Monday night against Seton Hall.

Coming into its matchup with the Pirates, the Buckeyes had made 36.6% of its tries from deep all season, missing at least 10 3-point attempts in all four of its games to start the 2021-22 season.

But against Seton Hall, Ohio State was firing at all cylinders. The Buckeyes made 11 of its 22 tries from deep, including five on eight tries by senior forward Justin Ahrens, two on five attempts by junior forward and leading scorer E.J. Liddell and two of four by freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr., who hit the game-winning 3 with less than two seconds left on the clock.

Ohio State goes into its matchup against Florida as the No. 49 team in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 39.1% of its tries from deep.

It's something Florida hasn't seen much of in each of its first four wins of the seeing, allowing only 14.3 3-point attempts per game — fourth lowest in college basketball — with opponents making 28.% of tries.

Early on in the season, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said his team would have an affinity for shooting the 3. After helping the Buckeyes in a big way against Seton Hall, it will be interesting to see if the success carries over against the Gators.

Will Zed Key bounce back against the Gators?

Zed Key played starter's minutes despite coming off the bench against Seton Hall. But the sophomore still struggled mightily.

Key recorded six points on 3-6 shooting, recording only two rebounds and an assist. The sophomore forward also brought in two fouls and three turnovers, recording a +1 in his 21 minutes of playing time.

Against Florida, Key and the Ohio State post play will be vital.

Senior Colin Castleton has been dominant as a 6-foot-11 forward, averaging nearly a double-double in his first four games with 17.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. 6-foot-7 forward Anthony Duruji will also find his way into the post, averaging six rebounds per game.

While Florida is smaller than Seton Hall was, the Gators still have a +7.2 rebound advantage compared to Ohio State's +3.2, giving the Gators seemingly the advantage in the paint, something Key will look to lock down, along with redshirt senior Kyle Young and Liddell.

Will Ohio State hold the momentum heading into its matchup with Duke?

After No. 23 Florida, Ohio State's schedule does not get any easier.

The Buckeyes return home for a Big Ten/ACC challenge matchup with No. 5 Duke, a Blue Devils team that has won each of its first six games of the season, including an eight-point victory against Kentucky in the opener.

The Buckeyes have not beaten Duke since an 85-63 win against the Blue Devils Nov. 29, 2011 in Columbus.

With that schedule, Ohio State would have faced three ranked teams — four counting now-No. 25 Xavier — in a row, along with four matchups against teams KenPom ranks in the Top-35, including No. 12 Florida and No. 8 Duke.

Watch to see how Ohio State responds not only to a game-winning, momentum-building 3 by Johnson, but also how it plays knowing what's coming next Tuesday.