Ohio State tipoff preview: Florida
After a buzzer-beating win to beat No. 21 Seton Hall in the semifinal of the Fort Myers Tip Off, Ohio State comes into the tournament final with momentum on its side.
However, No 23 Florida stands in the Buckeyes path.
Here's what you need to know prior to Ohio State's battle with the Gators Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m.
Tip Time Information
Ohio State (4-1) vs. No. 23 Florida (4-0)
WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Fla.
TV: Fox Sports 1
RADIO: Ohio State Radio Network from Learfield
SERIES: Ohio State leads 8-5
KenPom Prediction: No. 23 Florida 71, Ohio State 70
Starting Lineups
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Malaki Branham
|
FR
|
6-5
|
6.2
|
3.4
|
2.0
|
Zed Key
|
SO
|
6-8
|
9.8
|
5.0
|
0.6
|
E.J. Liddell
|
JR
|
6-7
|
22.4
|
6.4
|
2.4
|
Jamari Wheeler
|
R-SR
|
6-1
|
4.6
|
3.2
|
4.2
|
Justin Ahrens
|
SR
|
6-6
|
8.8
|
2.6
|
1.6
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Colin Castleton
|
SR
|
6-11
|
17.0
|
9.8
|
2.3
|
Anthony Duruji
|
R-SR
|
6-7
|
11.0
|
6.0
|
0.8
|
Myreon Jones
|
SR
|
6-3
|
12.5
|
4.3
|
2.5
|
Tyree Appleby
|
R-SR
|
6-1
|
12.0
|
3.5
|
4.0
|
Brandon McKissic
|
R-SR
|
6-3
|
6.5
|
3.5
|
1.5
By the Numbers
|Ohio State
|Category
|Florida
|
76.4
|
PPG
|
76.5
|
69.0
|
PPG Allowed
|
55.3
|
46.7
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
44.8
|
39.1
|
3-Point Percentage
|
35.0
|
+3.2
|
Rebound Margin
|
+7.2
|
10.8
|
Turnovers
|
12.3
|
8
|
Offensive Efficiency Rank
|
19
|
49
|
Defensive Efficiency Rank
|
15
|
266
|
Tempo
|
221
|
125
|
Strength of Schedule
|
145
Three storylines to watch
Can Ohio State's success from 3 against Seton Hall carry over to Florida?
Ohio State was as hot from 3 as had been all season long Monday night against Seton Hall.
Coming into its matchup with the Pirates, the Buckeyes had made 36.6% of its tries from deep all season, missing at least 10 3-point attempts in all four of its games to start the 2021-22 season.
But against Seton Hall, Ohio State was firing at all cylinders. The Buckeyes made 11 of its 22 tries from deep, including five on eight tries by senior forward Justin Ahrens, two on five attempts by junior forward and leading scorer E.J. Liddell and two of four by freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr., who hit the game-winning 3 with less than two seconds left on the clock.
Ohio State goes into its matchup against Florida as the No. 49 team in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 39.1% of its tries from deep.
It's something Florida hasn't seen much of in each of its first four wins of the seeing, allowing only 14.3 3-point attempts per game — fourth lowest in college basketball — with opponents making 28.% of tries.
Early on in the season, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said his team would have an affinity for shooting the 3. After helping the Buckeyes in a big way against Seton Hall, it will be interesting to see if the success carries over against the Gators.
Will Zed Key bounce back against the Gators?
Zed Key played starter's minutes despite coming off the bench against Seton Hall. But the sophomore still struggled mightily.
Key recorded six points on 3-6 shooting, recording only two rebounds and an assist. The sophomore forward also brought in two fouls and three turnovers, recording a +1 in his 21 minutes of playing time.
Against Florida, Key and the Ohio State post play will be vital.
Senior Colin Castleton has been dominant as a 6-foot-11 forward, averaging nearly a double-double in his first four games with 17.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. 6-foot-7 forward Anthony Duruji will also find his way into the post, averaging six rebounds per game.
While Florida is smaller than Seton Hall was, the Gators still have a +7.2 rebound advantage compared to Ohio State's +3.2, giving the Gators seemingly the advantage in the paint, something Key will look to lock down, along with redshirt senior Kyle Young and Liddell.
Will Ohio State hold the momentum heading into its matchup with Duke?
After No. 23 Florida, Ohio State's schedule does not get any easier.
The Buckeyes return home for a Big Ten/ACC challenge matchup with No. 5 Duke, a Blue Devils team that has won each of its first six games of the season, including an eight-point victory against Kentucky in the opener.
The Buckeyes have not beaten Duke since an 85-63 win against the Blue Devils Nov. 29, 2011 in Columbus.
With that schedule, Ohio State would have faced three ranked teams — four counting now-No. 25 Xavier — in a row, along with four matchups against teams KenPom ranks in the Top-35, including No. 12 Florida and No. 8 Duke.
Watch to see how Ohio State responds not only to a game-winning, momentum-building 3 by Johnson, but also how it plays knowing what's coming next Tuesday.
Scarlet and Gray Report's Prediction
Ohio State had a moment Monday night, one that will be replayed over and over for the rest of the 2021-22 season.
With it comes a level of momentum for the Buckeyes, one I'm sure that will keep them in the championship game against No. 23 Florida.
But the Gators have a level of experience Ohio State doesn't have at its disposal, starting five seniors, including three redshirt seniors and five transfers, including Castleton, who played eight career minutes against the Buckeyes in his two seasons for Michigan, and Myreon Jones, who started at guard alongside Jamari Wheeler at Penn State for the past two seasons, scoring 28 points against the Buckeyes last season in two games, shooting 8-18 from the field.
With an older roster, Florida is playing very good basketball, especially defensively, allowing 55.3 points per game: 17th-lowest in the country.
With the level of experience Florida has and the amount of youth Ohio State is working with, especially with the loss of Justice Sueing, the Buckeyes will have to grow up quick, or this game could get ugly.
No. 23 Florida 76, Ohio State 68