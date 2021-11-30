Ohio State tipoff preview: Duke

After one buzzer-beater win against Seton Hall and one buzzer-beater loss to Florida in the Fort Myers Tip Off, the Buckeyes will host No. 1 Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The stage is set

Duke doesn’t have to be the No. 1 team in the country to have Ohio State’s attention. Mike ​​Krzyzewski can do that by himself.

The Blue Devils head coach is in his final season before retirement, already with five national titles, 12 Final Fours and three Olympic gold medals to his name.

“He’s had an amazing and legendary career,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said of Krzyzewksi. “In my mind, he’s one of the very best coaches and leaders in any sport.”

On top of Krzyzewksi’s swan song, he’ll bring what Holtmann calls one of the more gifted teams Ohio State has ever seen in his four-plus years as head coach, including freshman Paolo Banchero, who has bloomed into a potential No. 1 overall pick at forward, and junior forward Wendell Moore Jr., who can seemingly do it all for Duke in the post.

For Holtmann, it's the combination of Duke’s speed and interior size that sets it apart, calling out Mark Williams — a player he recruited — as a great defensive player in the post.

Ohio State senior forward Justin Ahrens knows the task ahead of him and his team is great, but that doesn’t mean the preparation is any different ahead of this matchup.

“The biggest thing is what we have been locking in on these past couple days: just taking it one day at a time, locking in on a game plan, the scouting report and everything,” Ahrens said. “Obviously, Duke is a very good team coming into our arena. We’re excited for it, ready for the challenge. One of the biggest things is that we’re going to have to go out there, ready to compete.”

Post play continues to hold Ohio State back

While Ohio State was able to keep pace with both Seton Hall and Florida in the Fort Myers Tip Off, one thing both opponents were able to do was dominate the Buckeyes on the glass.

In those two games combined, 42.2% of Seton Hall’s and Florida’s 71 rebounds were offensive boards, leading to 24 second-chance points.

Holtmann said rebounding is Ohio State’s biggest issue on the interior right now, pointing to the Buckeyes’ two-point field goal percentage allowed as needing improvement, along with a lack of physicality, leading to a lack of chances at the free-throw line.

Size will continue to be a factor against Duke Tuesday night.

Banchero, the Blue Devils’ leading scorer, is a 6-foot-10 forward, who has been a matchup problem for everyone he’s faced, including Gonzaga freshman center Chet Holmgren.

“Everyone knows how good of a player he is. You don’t just become the potential No. 1 overall pick without working,” Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell said of Banchero. “I feel like he’s worked very hard to be in the position he’s in. I’m just going to approach the game just like I approach every other game and just go out there and play my hardest.”

Seton Hall and Florida has a collective plus-five rebound advantage against Ohio State in Fort Myers, something Ohio State tried to combat with starting redshirt senior center Joey Brunk in both games — recording 13 overall minutes with four points, three rebounds and three fouls. Sophomore forward Zed Key was unable to dominate either, scoring 13 combined points in 40 minutes of play with only seven rebounds, six fouls and three turnovers.

Liddell’s been taking a lot of the responsibility in the post, recording eight blocks and 11 rebounds in his last two games.

The junior forward said the ACC is historically a great conference, but that the Big Ten is more physical. That’s a physicality Ohio State will have to show in the post if it has a chance.

Ohio State focuses on what it can control

Holtmann knows Ohio State will be excited for Tuesday night, so he doesn’t need to talk about Duke and its prowess as a program.

Instead, the focus is on what the Buckeyes have always focused on: execution.

“We talk about doing what our guys need to do to play well, we talk about playing with poise and aggressiveness. I don’t think I need to overemphasize who is coming in here. I don’t think I need to do that,” Holtmann said. “I think our guys recognize the caliber of opponent and the quality of program and the quality of players and coaches.

“What we’re going to emphasize is going to be what is our response when we get knocked around? How do we play with aggressiveness and force? How do we improve in areas we have identified we need to improve in?”

While this is a big early-season matchup and a measuring stick, Holtmann is also putting this game in perspective, knowing there’s another game against Penn State Sunday.

But Liddell’s sole focus is on Duke.

“I feel like everyone will come out and compete at the highest level,” he said. “They are going to come out and not take us lightly and we’re not going to take them lightly at all.”