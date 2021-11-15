Ohio State tipoff preview: Bowling Green

Continued development of Meechie Johnson Jr.

When Meechie Johnson Jr. and Jamari Wheeler took the floor against Akron in the season opener, it was one of the first times the tandem had played together on the same team.

During practices and the preseason, Johnson said, the freshman was matched up with the redshirt senior, competing against one another, making each other better.

It's something assistant coach Ryan Pedon said Johnson has learned a lot from.

"If we could have shown you video of Jamari picking up guys full court during the summer time, it was entertaining because it took some of our younger guys back," Pedon said. "It's going to make you better. If you are around someone that is elite in a specific area, that can help push you on a daily basis, by all means, that's going to make you a better ball-handler, that's going to make you tougher. It makes our guys command the game, command the pace we want to play at a little bit better because he's always trying to speed you up."

Through the first two games, Johnson has felt that adjustment. He said in the first game against Akron, he came out timid, missing each of his three attempts from the field with his only points coming from the free-throw line.

Johnson said he was more aggressive against Niagara, something he said he's still learning to do, especially in his first season of playing 20-25 minutes per game since his sophomore year of high school.

"It was definitely an adjustment, but I kind of knew what it would be kind of going into the season," Johnson said, scoring seven points in 19 minutes of play against Niagara, hitting two-of-five attempts from 3. "I just have to take advantage of it."

While Wheeler is not a younger player, Johnson said the redshirt senior's in the same spot as him and freshman guard Malaki Branham: learning the program and finding a role within that.

"For us, Coach (Chris Holtmann) says he wants us to have it by January," Johnson said. "We're trying to get it now. We're trying to pick this up now. We're trying to go out there and be ready (Monday)."

Bowling Green to bring physicality

Ohio State will host Bowling Green Monday night, a team Pedon said is another very good opponent, bringing another challenge for the Buckeyes in the Schottenstein Center.

"It'll be a very challenging game," Pedon said. "I think it will be a very physical game as we watch them. One of the things that sets them apart is their physicality. They've got some older bodies, some are new, some are veterans that have been there for a few years, but a very talented team, competitive team. We're going to have to be ready to go."

The Falcons will likely start three redshirt seniors against Ohio State — each of which has averaged double-digit point totals in their first two games this season, including fifth-year guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden, who has brought in 32 points and 19 rebounds in his first two games combined.

Plowden and junior forward Joe Reece, who averages 8.5 rebounds per game, will be the main assignment for Zed Key.

In his first two games of his sophomore season, the Ohio State forward has averaged 12.5 points and six rebounds per game, making 10 of his 15 shots from the floor.

After an offseason in which Key was challenged with his conditioning and his ability to play consistently, Pedon said Key has responded well.

"We've got strong beliefs in Zed and think his future is definitely bright here as a Buckeye." Pedon said.

Who can compliment E.J. Liddell?

E.J. Liddell has been close to unstoppable for Ohio State through the first two games of the 2021-22 season.

The Ohio State junior forward leads the team in points per game (27) and rebounds per game (eight), shooting 55.9% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. Pedon was extremely complimentary of Liddell's passing ability, bringing in six assists in the first two games.

But who's No. 2?

With Liddell leading the team with 34 shot attempts, the second-closest player in terms of short attempts is a two-way tie between Key and Branham with 15 shot attempts.

Is it Justice Sueing? The redshirt senior, who's working his way back from a lower-leg injury since the end of last season, started his season making one-of-seven attempts from the field, but improved to make four-of-six attempts for 10 points — one of three double-digit scorers against Niagara along with Key and Liddell.

Could it be Kyle Young? The redshirt senior, who only brought in five points in 23 minutes off the bench, but provided an aggressiveness in the post along with Key that Ohio State didn't have in the opener.

To Pedon, the starting lineup is a fluid situation and something that could benefit Ohio State later on. But Liddell needs a counterpart. Monday's game against Bowling Green could be another opportunity to see who it could be.