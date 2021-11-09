Ohio State tipoff preview: Akron

Here's what you need to know ahead of tip off Tuesday night.

No. 17 Ohio State will open the season at hope against Akron, starting a slate of three games in seven days to start the 2021-22 campaign.

Adapting to the injuries

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann expects Justice Sueing to be back for the season opener against Akron Tuesday. But he doesn't expect Sueing to be 100% quite yet.

"We're not going to see the real Justice right away, and I think it's unfair to expect that from him," Holtmann said. "He's had too many times where he just hasn't been able to practice like he needs to. I think he'll get there eventually, but he needs to see some game action. We need him to be ready for, obviously, we need him for Akron."

Sueing's still recovering from a lower leg injury that had been lingering since tournament play last season that's kept him off the practice floor at times during the preseason.

Along with Sueing's injury, redshirt senior forward Kyle Young is a game-time decision as he continues to work through a vesibular dysfunction diagnosis, keeping him away from contact practices. However, Holtmann said Young's made quite a bit of progress.

In terms of a starting lineup, Holtmann made it clear that the rotation will be fluid Tuesday night against Akron, saying it could be different than it was in the exhibition against Indianapolis, saying he's still evaluating which lineups work best together.

But one thing is going to be important for Ohio State no matter who is out there.

"As much as possible, early in the season, you are trying to really get good at your stuff and be able to make the appropriate adjustments when you need to," Holtmann said."But there's a level of physicality and aggression that Akron plays with that's really impressive. For us, I think that's the first order is that we need to be ready for that."

Set precedent in paint

Over the course of the preseason, Holtmann has challenged Zed Key to be the guy in the paint for Ohio state.

Key's focus, the head coach said, has to be on playing "ridiculously hard," preparing to match the physicality of Akron, while also continuing to grow and mold as a sophomore player.

In his 21 minutes of playing time against Indianapolis, Key did that, scoring 12 points, shooting 5-9 on the floor, with nine rebounds, three of which were offensive boards, two assists and four blocks.

Heading into the first game of the season, Key said his tole doesn't change too much even if Young does not play, saying he needs to set the tone and be dominant in the paint.

Key will have help too, with redshirt senior center Joey Brunk available as a 6-foot-11 center, who Holtmann also challenged to be more physical heading into his final season.

Jamari Wheeler's continued development

Ever since he stepped into Ohio State's gym, redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler has stepped up the Buckeyes' focus on defense.

The four-year Penn State point guard dominated the defensive backcourt in the Big Ten, recording back-to-back All-Defensive team honors for the Nittany Lions.

But while the team's focus has shifted to match Wheeler's intensity defensively — something Key said he can't wait for people to see — Holtmann wants to see more offensive aggressiveness from the fifth-year senior.

" I think he'll get more comfortable as the season goes on," Holtmann said, adding that Wheeler is still continuing to grow in the head coach's offensive system and will need to learn when put in aggressive offensive positions when the lights are on.

But Wheeler's not here to change his game. The redshirt senior's approach is to do what's best for the Buckeyes, showing off his unselfish nature while also knowing he will need to make an impact.

"I don't go in there thinking I need to get 20 shots this game no matter what," Wheeler said. "I'm just going whatever the team's best shot at that moment, that's what's going to happen."