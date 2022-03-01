Ohio State tip-off preview: Nebraska

Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday night's 7 p.m. tip.

The No. 23 Buckeyes will host Nebraska Tuesday night as the start of a three-game stretch to end the 2021-22 regular season, aiming to secure the double-bye in the Big Ten tournament.

Regrouping at home

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann saw a team that was fatigued and just didn't play well Sunday against Maryland.

It was a Buckeyes team that had a good week leading up to the trip to College Park, beating Indiana at home in overtime before earning the emotional road win at then-No. 15 Illinois.

But it was a Buckeyes team that struggled to finish.

"I think a number of our guys looked tired and fatigued yesterday. We looked mentally and physically worn down," Holtmann said on his radio show Monday. "When you play Saturday, Monday, Thursday, Sunday, you are going to feel it. You are, that's normal. I think, not to mention the fact that two of those were road games and a couple of them were very emotional games. Not every team has the compressed schedule that we have, but every team has those moments in league play where you look a little different than yourself."

Ohio State's compressed schedule continues in the final week of the regular season with games against Nebraska, Michigan State and Michigan Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

Holtmann said Monday that with only one day to prepare for the Cornhuskers, Ohio State would have a light practice before ramping things up before the game Tuesday night, trying to find the best ways to keep his team physically, mentally and emotionally engaged ahead of tournament play.

"As a coaching staff, you try and determine how much of yesterday's lack of bit defensively and just in general is issues we need to correct and how much of it was, to some degree, out of our control because we didn't have the physical or really, in some cases, the emotional stuff to be able to do it," Holtmann said.

The Buckeyes are always better at home, averaging 76.1 points per game — 1.4 points above the season average — and 64.2 points allowed per game: 3.2 points below the season average.

In Ohio State’s 12 home games this season, it has won by an average of 11.9 points per game, including seven double-digit wins, including a 46-point blasing of IUPUI. This includes the 13-point loss to Iowa Feb. 19.

What went down in the first meeting

It was one of those road games for Malaki Branham.

The Ohio State freshman guard recorded the first 30-point game of his career, making 13-of-19 from the field with six makes on 10 tries from 3, leading all scorers with 35 points, masking forward E.J. Liddell's horrendous performance: making two of his 14 attempts from the field, including one of his five 3-point tries.

But the Cornhuskers gave the Buckeyes trouble on the road, especially defending Derrick Walker, who shot an efficient 60% from the field, while recording his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Nebraska snuffed out three eight-point leads by Ohio State, recording a four-point lead with less than five minutes to go in the game before forcing overtime, a period in which the Buckeyes outscored the Cornhuskers, 15-7, to secure the victory.

Turnovers and fouls plagued the Buckeyes on the road against Nebraska, recording 16 turnovers, including five by redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler, and 19 fouls, allowing 23 chances at the line for the Cornhuskers.

"Nebraska's a very talented team," Holtmann said. "From what I recall, they can really score the ball... They are a very gifted team offensively. They have started to really defend at a much higher level. Good size, good length. They have a first-round NBA pick, some suggest a lottery pick as a freshman that's battling for Freshman of the Year. He's not going to get my vote, but he's a very good player.

"I think, at the end of the day, we're going to need to play well."

Here's what Nebraska has done since

Nebraska's overtime loss to Ohio State Jan. 2 restarted a free fall for the Cornhuskers program.

Coming off a 14-point win against Kennesaw State to snap a five-game skid, Nebraska's loss to the Buckeyes began a 10-game losing streak, including losses to Indiana, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan that were by less than 10 points.

Since Dec. 1, Nebraska has lost 19 of its previous 22 games, including wins against the Owls, Minnesota and Penn State this past Sunday.

"Nebraska is playing they best they have all year," Holtmann said. "They almost beat Iowa, they beat Penn State for 25 last night, and it wasn't that close at Penn State. No one in our league has done that."

The Cornhuskers have the second-worst rebounding total in the Big Ten conference (31.7), matched with the second-highest turnover rate (12.9 per game) and the highest amount of points allowed to conference opponents (82).

They do have a Big Ten Freshman of the Year candidate in Bryce McGowens, who leads the team with 16.9 points per game, shooting 40.3% from the field and 27.9% from 3, averaging 4.7 attempts per game. McGowens also brings in 5.3 rebounds per game.