Ohio State tip-off preview: Michigan State

Here's what you need to know ahead of Thursday night's tip.

Now, Ohio State will take its losing streak back to its home floor against Michigan State: a team it has only beaten once in its last six meetings.

The No. 23 Buckeyes haven't had to face a losing streak since the end of the 2020-21 regular season, in which they responded with a run to the Big Ten tournament final and a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State is looking to rebound from its first two-game skid of the season.

Could Ohio State be without Zed Key and Kyle Young again?

Chris Holtmann didn't know the status of his two mainstays in Ohio State's backcourt moving forward after Ohio State's loss to Nebraska Tuesday.

There was a lot on the head coach's mind, but Kyle Young and Zed Key remained at the forefront, knowing that losing both against the Cornhuskers wasn't the reason why the Buckeyes lost its second-straight game.

“Obviously those guys are two really important guys for us in our front line. So we want to minimize them being out,” Holtmann said. “At the same time, we had enough to play better than what we did.”

But there was a clear distinction when both were unavailable.

When Young was on the floor for the Buckeye Tuesday night, playing the first eight minutes before leaving the game with an undisclosed illness, Ohio State held a slim 15-12 lead, but made seven of its first 15 attempts from the floor.

After Young left, with Key out with an ankle injury he suffered against Maryland Sunday, Ohio State scored only 55 points, shooting 35.7% from the floor while making only nine of its 22 shots inside the 3-point line with neither of them on the floor, a group that is shooting 54% inside the 3-point line this season.

Without Key and Young, E.J. Liddell had to take over as the small-ball center, bringing in 14 rebounds and six blocks for his seventh double-double of the year.

Ohio State still won the battle on the glass against the Cornhuskers with a plus-11 advantage, but turned it into only 24 points in the paint on six layups on eight tries, scoring 17 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds.

Ohio State doesn't seem to have the trust inside without Key or Young, instead putting even more weight on Liddell's shoulders, something Holtmann has said, especially offensively, he wants to get away from.

But heading into the final two games of the regular season possibly without Key or Young, the Buckeyes may not have a better choice.

Buckeyes continue to rely on Malaki Branham

Malaki Branham struggled against Maryland, reverting back to the performances he had earlier in the season.

But Ohio State couldn't shy away from the freshman guard against Nebraska. They needed a semblance of the guy who had put himself into the race for Big Ten Freshman of the year with three-straight 20-point performances, shooting over 69% from the field against Iowa, Indiana and Illinois.

Ohio State didn't get that guy against the Cornhuskers, but it got someone better, making five of his 11 shots form the field with two makes on four tries from deep and four free-throw makes on six tries for 16 points.

However, Branham fouled out for the first time in his college basketball career, recording four only once before: his second-career game against Niagara, where he got four in 18 minutes.

With that, Branham recorded three turnovers, something he's done only three times in the calendar year after averaging 1.8 per game in his first 10 games. Since then, he's down to 1.4 turnovers per game, including six games without a single blemish.

Branham is still growing and Oho State has been reaping his rewards. But he's a player that will need to continue to grow quickly if the Buckeyes want to turn their season around.

What Michigan State will bring Thursday

Michigan State has been in a downward spiral of its own as of late.

After starting the season 17-4 with double-digit wins against Michigan and Wisconsin, the Spartans lost by 21 on the road against Rutgers, sparking a stretch of losing six of its next eight games including a four-point loss at Penn State and a five-point loss at home to Illinois.

Michigan State knows how to win. It just beat Purdue at home, shooting 45% from deep and seven steals to silence the Boilermakers.

More importantly, the Spartans know how to win against Ohio State, winning five of their last six meetings with the Buckeyes.

While Michigan State doesn't have one all-out scoring leader, with each of its top-five scorers falling between 3.2 points of each other, senior Gabe Brown has led the way, averaging 11.4 points per game, shooting 36.1% from deep with an average of 5.4 3-point attempts per game.

Marcus Bingham, Joey Hauser and Malik Hall are the Spartans' leaders on the glass, each averaging about 1.5 offensive boards per game, while Bingham and Hall both shoot over 53% from the floor.

While Michigan State has the fourth-best field-goal percentage in the Big Ten (45.2%) and records more assists than any other Big Ten team (15.5 per game), the Spartans also turn the ball over more than anyone, averaging 12.9 per game, along with 17.6 fouls per game: second-most in the conference.