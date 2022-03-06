Ohio State tip-off preview: Michigan

The No. 23 Buckeyes will host Michigan in the 2021-22 regular season finale ahead of the start of the Big Ten tournament next week.

Ohio State will take the court at the Schottenstein Center for the final time this season Sunday afternoon.

What happened last time

Coming out of a two-point road loss against Rutgers, Ohio State rolled into Ann Arbor with something to prove Feb. 12.

Backed by a dominant performance by junior forward E.J. Liddell, who led the team with 28 points, Ohio State earned the double-digit victory: its largest at the Crisler Center since Feb. 6, 2000.

While the Buckeyes lost the rebounding battle, 32-26, while allowing 10 offensive boards, including five by redshirt senior guard Devante Jones, they stepped up defensively. Michigan shot 41.4 percent from the field, connecting on four of its 17 attempts from deep, while turning the ball 11 times.

“I think there were some things we did strategically with having a more versatile roster at that time that really benefited us,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “We really miss (Kyle Young's) versatility defensively when he’s not out. People who follow college basketball know it’s because you can switch with him and teams play five-out. Without Justice and Seth, we’ve had less of that ability to do that this year… Strategically, we were able to do some things also with Zed (Key) in that game.”

However, it was Ohio State’s ability to get to the free-throw line that proved to be the difference, connecting on 16 of its 18 attempts from the line — including a perfect 11-11 from Liddell — off the Wolverines’ 19 fouls.

Since its loss to Ohio State at home, Michigan has split each of its past six games, earning wins against Iowa on the road and Rutgers, along with a double-digit victory against Michigan State, while losing to Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa on Senior Day.

“After watching them the past few games and playing them before, I know we’re going to get the best version of a really talented, gifted and well-coached Michigan team,” Holtmann said.

Joey Brunk’s follow up

Joey Brunk is coming off the game of his life.

The Ohio State redshirt senior center came into the Michigan State game averaging five minutes and one point per game and left with 18 points, putting down seven of his 10 attempts from the field, in a career-high 32 minutes.

It was a matchup Holtmann knew would benefit the Butler and Indiana transfer big, knowing what Brunk was capable of doing in the low post scoring wise.

But Brunk may need to replicate that same performance against Michigan in the regular season finale.

Coming into the Buckeyes’ second meeting of the season against the Wolverines, Holtmann is unsure of the status of both of his other bigs: Zed Key, who has been unavailable for the past two games after suffering an ankle injury against Maryland, and Kyle Young, who suffered a concussion in the first half against Nebraska and missed the Michigan State win.

Brunk, along with Liddell, will be one of the main game plans in defending Michigan’s load down low: 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson and 6-foot-11 forward Moussa Diabate, what Holtmann called a big challenge for him and the rest of his team, especially in ball-screen looks.

“Obviously Joey will play and Joey will play an important role, depending on our depth or lack thereof, we’ll see what his total minutes are, but I know he’ll be ready,” Holtmann said.

What Ohio State has to play for

Ohio State has a lot on the line.

Yes, the Buckeyes still have a chance to earn that double-bye if it beats Michigan at home and if Illinois beats Iowa Sunday night. But more importantly, they have a chance to secure momentum heading into the postseason, something Ohio State didn’t have last season.

Holtmann said his team is aware of all that’s on the table. He knows what the Buckeyes will have to face to achieve those goals, knowing they will see the best version of Michigan Sunday afternoon.

But when all is said and done, the head coach preached that his teams approach can’t change, especially with everything on the line.

“At the end of the day, it’s really going to come down to execution and poise in those moments. I think that’s the reality of it,” Holtmann said. “I think adding more outside stressors to a moment like tomorrow’s is not really the direction I want to go. Our guys understand that the importance is concentrating on what’s most important, and that's going to be our execution, our poise and obviously our effort.”

For Ohio State’s coaching staff, that effort starts on the defensive end: an overall indicator of how these next few games are going to go.

Last time the Buckeyes faced Michigan, they had one of their best defensive performances of the season in terms of efficiency, something that has taken a bit of a dive since, coming in with the 119th-ranked defensive efficiency rating per KenPom.

“It’s still really, really important and going to be an indicator of kind of how we perform in these last string of games, however long that is,” Holtmann said. “It’s going to be about that end, that end and rebounding. That’s the reality. We have to continue to take strides on it every day. You are not always going to shoot it or perform offensively like we did against Michigan State. You have to be able to defend when we don’t have moments like that kind of offensive output like we had the other night.”