Ohio State tip-off preview: Michigan

The Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor Saturday to take on Michigan at the Crisler Center.

Ohio State is set to face off against its rival for the first time in the 2021-22 season.

Moving forward after Rutgers

The last 3:48 of Ohio State’s trip to Rutgers is one it likely wants to forget.

The Buckeyes’ offense actually went silent before that point, hitting only one of their final 12 shots from the field over the last 6:49 of the game.

But after sophomore forward Zed Key’s final two free throws of the game giving his team an eight-point lead, Ohio State was done and Rutgers took over, making their final three attempts from the field, along with two free throws to secure the comeback win.

To head coach Chris Holtmann, though, that’s Big ten basketball.

““It’s Big Ten basketball, you know how it is. What’s the mood of Purdue right now?,” Holtmann asked, referencing the No. 3 team in the country’s 24-point loss to the Buckeyes’ upcoming opponent: Michigan.

But Ohio State has no choice but to move on, which it has done all season long.

The Buckeyes have not lost back-to-back games since the final two games of the 2020-21 season in the Big Ten tournament championship game against Illinois and the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Oral Roberts.

Instead, Ohio State has followed up each of its losses with an average win of about nine points.

Holtmann’s team has found a way to respond and challenge itself after each loss it has suffered this season. And heading into a matchup against Michigan on the road in the Crisler Center, nothing changes.

“We’re not the only good team that has went and lost in that place,” Holtmann said of Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway. “It’s frustrating, but we have to figure out some things we can do better as coaches and as players. It’s back to work as much as anything.”

The rivalry begins

Michigan is on the opposite end of the spectrum than Ohio State.

The Wolverines are coming off their biggest win of the season, silencing the No. 3 team in the country with a 24-point home victory.

“I think they would probably say they are playing as well as they have played all year,” Holtmann said. “What that kind of momentum can do for them, I think it is anyone’s guess, but I’m sure Juwan is interested in anybody right now in terms of how his team’s playing and clearly they are playing well.

“I think all of us who watched them and saw some of their struggles early on knew that they certainly had the potential to get it rolling. They are gifted and talented. Juwan does a very good job.”

Since Ohio State’s six-game win streak against the Wolverines between Feb. 27, 2019 and Jan. 29, 2012, Michigan has found a way to equalize the matchup a bit. Michigan has won eight of its last 17 matchups against the Buckeyes, including five games at the Crisler Center by an average of over eight points.

Last season, Ohio State split its series with Michigan, losing in its regular-season meeting at the Schottenstein Center before beating the Wolverines in the Big Ten tournament.

Since Chris Holtmann took over the program in the 2017-18 season, the Buckeyes have won four of its seven matchups against Michigan.

“I think anytime you are playing against a quality team and a rival, there is certainly going to be heightened whatever you want to call it. I think we are well aware of the quality of team, the quality of program that they have had for now a decade-and-a-half plus,” the Ohio State head coach said. “I think any time you play against a team of that caliber, it’s talented, well coached and it’s the greatest respect you can give to a rivalry game is to prepare to be your very best.”

What Michigan will bring

Hunter Dickinson is at the center of everything Michigan does.

With his 7-foot-1, 260-pound frame, the sophomore center averages 18.3 points per game, shooting a team-high 57.7 from the field while bringing in 8.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. After missing each of his four attempts from 3 his freshman year, Dickinson is averaging nearly a make from deep per game, shooting 41% from 3.

With both Dickinson and freshman Moussa Diabate, Holtmann said Michigan shows incredibly good length, something that both Ohio State’s forwards and guards have to be aware of when they attack because of their ability to block shots.

On the perimeter, Michigan has scoring threats in redshirt senior Eli Brooks, who is shooting over 40% from 3 and 12.1 points per game,

Freshman Caleb Houstan has also been a scoring threat for the Wolverines, averaging 10.5 points per game, while graduate guard DeVante Jones has been the primary playmaker, averaging 4.2 assists per game, including 10 Michigan’s last time out against Purdue.

With the depth Michigan’s shown, Ohio State could be down a couple players in Ann Arbor.

Holtmann announced Friday that both sophomore guard Eugene Brown III (toe) and Meechie Johnson Jr. (ankle) are game-time decisions for Saturday night’s game.