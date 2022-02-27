Ohio State tip-off preview: Maryland

Here's what you need to know ahead of the No. 22 Buckeyes' matchup with Maryland in College Park Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State is back on the road for the final time in the 2021-22 season.

Start of the final stretch

Ohio State still has a lot of work to do in the final week of the regular season.

Sunday marks the start of four games in seven games for the Buckeyes, starting with the team’s final road game of the season against Maryland.

Chris Holtmann and company come into the final stretch of the regular season in fourth place in the Big Ten conference with a chance to move higher in the conference with games against Maryland, Nebraska, Michigan State and Michigan left on the schedule.

“I think we’re in a good place. It’s come down to that part of the season where everyone’s on edge, everybody’s trying to put it together, everybody’s trying to win games,” Ohio State assistant coach Tony Skinn said. “When you go on the road and beat a good Illinois team like we did the other night, I think our guys are in a good place, as long as we kind of stick to being who we are and we’re tough and we finish our possessions, we’re a tough team to beat.”

Skinn said Ohio State is going to be as healthy and as fresh as it can be heading into this final stretch, saying junior forward E.J. Liddell, who scored 21 points with six rebounds and four blocks against Illinois with flu-like symptoms, is “feeling a lot better 48 hours later,” and that Ohio State is expecting a normal performance from him.

What happened last time

Ohio State’s offense really could not be stopped the last time it faced Maryland Feb. 6.

The Buckeyes shot 50.8% from the field, including a normal 24 points on nine-of-14 shooting from Liddell.

But this was one of the games where the 3-point shot was working for the Ohio State offense. Four different players hit multiple shots from deep, including four on seven tries by forward Justin Ahrens, who had previously hit 10 of his last 33 attempts from 3 in his previous nine games.

Liddell showed off on the glass too, earning one of six double-doubles this season adding 11 rebounds to his 24 points, while forward Zed Key helped with seven rebounds.

While Ahrens, and Liddell shined, freshman guard Malaki Branham struggled, scoring eight points while making three of 12 attempts from the field.

Maryland forward Donta Scott hurt Ohio State offensively.

Hitting five-of-eight from the free-throw line, Scott led the team with 25 points in 36 minutes.

Other than Scott, who made eight of his 13 attempts from the floor, the Terrapins shot 32.6% from the field.

What has Maryland done since last losing to Ohio State?

Maryland’s loss to Ohio State three weeks ago was at its lowest point of the season, in the middle of the five-game losing streak in which the Terrapins recorded two single-possession losses at home against Michigan State and at Purdue.

After that five-game stretch, Maryland earned back-to-back victories at Nebraska and at home against Penn State before losing by 10 to Indiana at Assembly Hall.

In the Big Ten, Maryland has the third-worst rebounding total, averaging 32.9 per game, while bringing in a rebounding margin of minus-2.6, along with a bottom-third field-goal percentage at 43%.

But at this point in the season, Skinn said those numbers really don’t matter.

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Ohio State assistant coach said the healthiest team and the freshest team will be in the best possession to win.

“It’s more just mental. It’s more diving into the personnel of the other team,” Skinn said. “Our game plan doesn't change.”