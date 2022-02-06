Ohio State tip-off preview: Maryland

Here's what you need to know prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. tip off.

The No. 16 Buckeyes will take on Maryland in their first game since Jan. 30 after Iowa was forced to postpone its matchup Thursday after flight issues and the winter weather in the Midwest.

Finding a rhythm

Ohio State has struggled to find a rhythm all throughout the 2021-22 season.

Starting with a three-week pause lasting over the holidays and into the new year, the Buckeyes have had three cancellations and two postponed conference games, adversity Chris Holtmann and his team really didn’t have to face during the 2020-21 season.

It was the same thing after flight problems and winter weather postponed Ohio State’s game against Iowa, a game assistant coach Jake Diebler said the Buckeyes were well prepared for.

The veterans stepped up, practicing well during the breaks, maintaining a high level despite being away from the normalcy of Big Ten play. But Diebler said it’s been hard on those veterans who know what Big Ten play is supposed to be like.

“I think certainly you take a guy like Kyle Young, who’s been through his fifth year of Big Ten basketball. There is a cadence to January and February that he’s used to,” Diebler said. “Experience, I guess, doesn’t necessarily exclude you from handling this adversity with a breaking up of a rhythm in a difficult way.

“And there is a frustration to it that they have to safeguard from, and we’ve had to rely on them, their maturity, to help us handle these breaks appropriately and they have been very good, but I’m sure if you ask any of those guys, there is certainly a frustration to it.”

But Diebler’s looking at the positives from the adversity Ohio State’s facing from its schedule.

The Buckeyes will likely have to play 11 games in the span of just over a month. For a team that the assistant coach hasn’t found its groove yet, the assistant coach said he feels this stretch of games will be vital to creating the tempo and flow the team needs before it needs it most.

“Call me optimistic, but I think the one thing is we certainly haven’t peaked yet,” Diebler said. “And part of these breaks have helped with that. The great thing is we’re going to have a lot of games here in a short amount of time. It gives us an opportunity to get into a rhythm at the right time.”

On Maryland

After a hot start in non-conference play, Maryland has taken a nosedive.

The Terrapins won six of their first seven games of the season, falling to George Mason by five in their only loss. Since then, they have won only six of their last 16 games, including three wins in 11 conference games.

However, Maryland’s three wins are big: a double-overtime win against Northwestern, a dominant win against Illinois, which was No. 17 in the country, and an eight-point road win against Rutgers.

In conference play, Maryland has struggled, averaging 68.5 points per game and shooting 41.6% from the field. Against Big Ten teams, the Terrapins have a -2.1 rebound margin.

In terms of scoring, Maryland is led by 6-5 guard Eric Ayala, who is averaging a career-high 15.7 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the floor. 6-foot-6 guard Hakim Hart also plays a major role, shooting 51.5% from the floor in his 30.7 minutes per game, averaging a career-high 9.6 points per game.

On the glass, Maryland relies on forwards Donta Scott and Qudus Wahab, who both average 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Malaki Branham continues development

With Maryland’s bigger guards in Ayala and Hart on the wing, Ohio State expects freshman Malaki Branham to continue what he’s been doing as of late: be consistent.

Since the new year starter, the freshman has shot over 40% in five of his eight games including six double-digit scoring performances, three of which were more than 20.

Tp Diebler, Brahma is certainly one of the best freshmen in the league, but something he’s earned by his work when people aren’t watching.

“Listen, as all freshmen have to understand, what you thought was hard before, when you were in high school and the time you thought you were spending was enough, it’s a different level here. And it’s one of the reasons why our development, you look at the time since Coach Holtmann has been at Ohio State, you look at how guys have developed, it’s not an accident or coincidence that there’s this consistent development with guys,” Diebler said. “Malaki has bought into working extra every day, and while he’s working extra, working at a higher pace, higher intensity, more game-quality reps, and I think we’re seeing the benefit of that. And he’s been doing that now for a couple, two, three months.”

For Diebler, it’s all about Branham stacking good days, leading to consistency on the basketball floor, especially offensively.

Now, heading into the home stretch, it’s something the Buckeyes have come to rely on.

“We need his consistency. I don’t think there’a a question about it,” Diebler said. “We need him to continue to be consistent, a consistent scorer for us because when he is, it certainly helps us offensively and makes us more dynamic.”