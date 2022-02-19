Ohio State tip-off preview: Iowa

The Buckeyes start a run of seven games in 16 days with a home matchup against Iowa Saturday afternoon, a game that was pushed back from its original date of Feb. 3 after inclement weather and travel issues for the Hawkeyes.

The home stretch begins

Chris Holtmann knew this stretch was coming.

Heading into the final 16 days of the 2021-22 regular season, Ohio State has seven games left in its Big Ten schedule, starting with two games in three days against Iowa and Indiana.

For the Ohio State head coach, there’s really nothing special he can to to make sure the Buckeyes remain in one piece during this final stretch other than just understanding that this is a tournament setting before tournament play truly starts.

“I think more than anything, you look at the quality of opponents you are playing,” Holtmann said. “It’s exciting, but it’s two tremendous challenges here. Clearly they are two NCAA Tournament teams, they are two teams that have the chance to finish in the upper half of our league.”

It’s a 16-day period that will prove to be a major balancing act for the head coach.

While Holtmann has to find his rotation heading into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, he has to make sure his final players are healthy.

The Buckeyes will have one player back Saturday afternoon against the Hawkeyes. After missing two games with an ankle injury, Meechie Johnson Jr. will be back in Ohio State’s rotation.

But even for a player that found his way into the starting lineup before his injury, Holtmann said Johnson will have to fight his way back into the spot, especially for a team that won both its games without him.

“I think he has to continue to find a way to impact the team, just like anybody does after an injury,” Holtmann said. “We’re not going to be able to play the same type of rotation we have played going into the back end of our schedule. I think our rotation is going to have to get a little tighter, guys’ minutes might suffer a little bit. I don’t know who that’s going to be right now because it’s kind of a game-to-game situation. I think there’s always a level of fluidity and juggling that goes on. But we need everybody… whether it’s (Eugene Brown III) or Meechie, we need those guys to be ready, but we need them to be ready when they are healthy enough to play.

With being forced to balance the rotation of a difficult back end to the Big Ten schedule with the mental and physical fatigue of this 16-day stretch, redshirt senior forward Kyle Young resorts to a common message the coaching staff has relied on in times of adversity this season.

"We definitely understand what’s coming ahead of us. It’s a lot of games and it’s just how it is: it’s going to be tough on your body, that’s just a part of this,” Young said.

“I mentioned this a lot in the past, just taking that day-by-day approach, which Coach always preaches, will help us. If you just focus on the day ahead of you, whether that’s taking care of your body, not doing too much on the practice court or having a hard practice, getting ready for the game, whatever it’s going to be to get us ready for the next game and go from there, that’s all you can really do instead of looking ahead. You don’t want to get too far ahead of yourself.”

Will the defensive run continue?

Ohio State couldn’t stop Rutgers on the interior.

Inside the 3-point line, the Scarlet Knights destroyed the Buckeyes, making 62.5% of its attempts from two-point range, including 30 points inside the paint. After the game, Holtmann challenged junior forward E.J. Liddell, saying that defense comes from the top down, saying that if the best player emphasizes shutdown defense, the rest of the roster will follow suit.

The message was sent.

Ohio State has not allowed 60 points in each of its last two performances against Michigan and Minnesota, respectively. In the last three halves played against the Buckeyes defense, opponents have made 26 of their 81 shots from the field — 32% — while making seven 3-pointers on 29 attempts.

Against Minnesota, that defensive pressure turned into lost possessions, forcing 13 Golden Gophers turnovers on three steals, including two by sophomore forward Zed Key.

But Holtmann knows things for Ohio State are about to get a lot tougher.

The Ohio State head coach said Iowa will be the best offense the Buckeyes have played all season with NBA talent on the roster in Keegan Murray, along with a slew of players, like Jordan Bohannon, Kris Murray and both Patrick and Connor McCaffery, can go out and score 20 any given night.

The Hawkeyes average a conference-high 79 points per game in Big Ten play this season, shooting 44.2% from the field, but coming in with the most field goal makes (28.9) and the most field-goal attempts (65.4) per game.

Much of that has to do with the Hawkeyes’ ability to play in transition, forcing the most turnovers in the conference with 14.1 per game, with the No. 39 adjusted tempo in the country according to KenPom.

Tempo is something Holtmann is aware of, but knows Iowa is also good in the half court, crediting the Hawkeyes’ motion offense, a look that is a bit different than most teams run.

It’s something Young said he and the rest of the Ohio State roster is prepared for, knowing what to expect for how Iowa will look to play against the Buckeyes. But the defensive focus is not changing from the last two performances.

“Just having it mean more to us really would be what it comes down to, taking more pride in that end of the floor,” Young said. “We were struggling a little bit there defensively, but what it comes down to is just our communication, I think, was huge for us, attention to detail with the scouting report. Really just having it mean more and I think over these past few games, everyone’s been bought in and I think it’s shown with the result.”

And it starts with Keegan Murray

Keegan Murray has really set the tone for the Iowa offense this season.

Leading the team with 23.3 points per game, the sophomore forward is shooting 55.9% from the field, making 63.7% of his attempts from inside the 3-point line, with about two makes on 4.5 tries from deep each game.

On defense, he uses his 6-8, 225-pound frame to his advantage, reading the team with 8.4 rebounds per game along with nearly three offensive boards per contest. He also records 1.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.

“From everything I have seen this year, he’s been an incredible player. Kind of an all-around guy: shoots it, drives it, rebounds the ball well, defends,” Young said. “He’s their guy and they have a lot of good players as well. We have that focus, that attention on scouting on him, knowing what he can do, but it’s going to be a team effort again defensively. That’s our key moving forward with every game is how well we lock in defensively as a team regardless of who they have.”

To Holtmann, Murray is just a physical representation of the challenge Iowa brings as a whole, a team the Ohio State head coach feels will give the Buckeyes a major challenge Saturday afternoon.

“He’s really as gifted as anybody we have played against all year, any player we have played against all year, he’s right there,” Holtmann said. “This is as tough a home challenge as we have had all year, I really believe that.”