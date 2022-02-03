Ohio State tip-off preview: Iowa

The Buckeyes return for a chance to extend its win streak at Value City Arena to 10 with a date against Iowa.

Moving on from Purdue

Jamari Wheeler and the rest of the Ohio State roster had 24 hours to reflect on the Purdue game before the focus turned to the next game.

It’s something the Buckeyes do after every win and every loss. After that short time period, it’s on to the next one.

“You can’t keep thinking about a game,” Wheeler said. “We’re going to try and prepare for a team like Iowa that’s a very good team and have that last game on your mind. That’s going to affect our play against Iowa.”

That doesn’t mean Ohio State hasn’t learned from what happened against the Boilermakers Sunday.

Wheeler said he and his teammates have done a lot of film study, looking through each of the mistakes they made and at the possessions that could have helped Ohio State earn the road win, especially early in the second half.

However, the focus hasn’t changed after a buzzer-beating road loss. Wheeler said the focus is still internally, doing the little things to get better to become a better team in the long run, especially as the games matter more and more.

While the focus remains one step at a time and one game at a time, Wheeler couldn’t help but think of what’s coming with an atmosphere like Ohio State faced in West Lafayette.

“I feel like Purdue has one of the loudest college gyms in the country,” the redshirt senior point guard said. “Just getting our young guys in that atmosphere, players that have been playing, but haven’t played with a real crowd before, getting them that experience and things like that, I feel like it will help us in the long run come tournament time when every game matters, every fan is there.

“It’s definitely going to help us in the long run.”

Chris Holtmann reiterates a “fluid” starting lineup

Justin Ahrens was the same kind of player after being benched Sunday against Purdue than he was before them. And that’s what Chris Holtmann loves about him.

The senior forward came off the bench for the first time this season as he struggles through a stretch in which he hit 10 of his last 43 attempts from 3.

“Justin is a phenomenal teammate. He’s a phenomenal teammate. He is an absolute joy to coach/ He always has been,” the head coach said. “He is everything you would want in the kind of person you’d want to coach, incredible teammate, works very hard, vocal.

“I think Justin, he wants to win. Obviously he wants to play well and shoot it better. I think in some ways… he’s probably put a little bit too much pressure on himself. He just has to cut loose and play. But no frustrations or complaints. He handled it like you’d expect Justin to handle it, which is like an absolute pro.”

Like he’s said throughout the season, Holtmann said that the starting lineup remains “fluid” alongside forwards E.J. Liddell and Zed Key with Wheeler and Malaki Branham at guard. He mentioned Meechie Johnson Jr. as returning to the starting lineup for the third-straight game or possibly inserting Kyle Young in for the second time this season.

Iowa’s metrics impress Holtmann

Iowa’s struggled mightily in Big Ten play, losing four of its 10 conference matchups — three of which were by four points or less.

But the numbers say the Hawkeyes are in a good position for a bounce back,sitting as the No. 7 team in offensive efficiency in the country, along with being the No. 24 team in the country per NET rankings: the only team in the top 25 with more than six losses.

Because of their pace and ability to hit inside the 3-point line, Iowa has found a lot of success offensively, averaging 82.8 points per game — sixth-best in the country — with only — 8.9 turnovers per game.

Much of that has to do with the play of Keegan Murray on the inside, shooting 64.6% from inside the 3-point line with an average of 22.3 points per game.

Defensively, Iowa’s given Ohio State trouble too, forcing 14.9 turnovers per game: the best in the league.

“They turn you over more than anybody else in the league,” Holtmann said. “I don’t know if it’s necessarily fair for us to expect a six-turnover game like we had last game, but I do think can we keep that thing 10 or less, I think that’s going to be critical against them. I think it’s the confusion sometimes with the switching defenses. They do a good job kind of camouflaging whether they are in man or zone and they obviously have great length.”

Ohio State has struggled in the past with Iowa, losing three of its last five games against the Hawkeyes, including a 16-point home loss last season.