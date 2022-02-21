Ohio State tip-off preview: Indiana

After its first home loss of the 2021-22 regular season, Ohio State has another chance for a home win.

What happened last time

Much like what happened to Ohio State in the second half againstIowa Saturday night, the Buckeyes lost all offensive momentum in the second half of their first game against Indiana Jan. 6.

The No. 13 team in the country at the time, Ohio State trailed Indiana by three at halftime before mustering only 21 points in the final 20 minutes, finishing the game shooting 30.8% from the field and 29.7% from deep. Junior forward E.J. Liddell struggled against Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson in and around the paint area, making only two of his seven attempts from inside the 3-point line while nailing only one of his five shots from 3.

But it also was a prime example of what a size advantage can do against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes were out-rebounded 41-33, recording only five offensive rebounds compared to the Hoosiers' 11. Jackson-Davis dominated the offensive glass with five of his 12 total rebounds were offensive boards, one of nine double-doubles this season for the junior.

What has Indiana done since upsetting Ohio State?

Things have kind of gone off the rails for the Hoosiers in Big Ten play.

After winning five of its next seven conference games, including a three-point win against then-No.4 Purdue, Indiana has lost its last four Big Ten games, including double-digit losses to then-No. 18 Illinois and then-No.17 Michigan State, along with an eight-point loss to Northwestern.

In the last four games, the Hoosiers have shot 37% from the field and 25% from deep, not scoring more than 69 points in any of those games.

In those games, Indiana hasn't shown the same ability to beat Big Ten teams on the glass too. The Hoosiers have been out-rebounded in three of those four losses with opponents recording a rebounding margin of plus-4.8.

If anything, despite the 16-point loss to the Hoosiers Jan. 6, Ohio Stats is catching Indiana at its weakest point of the 2021-22 season.

Malaki Branham and "the freshman wall"

Chris Holtmann feels like he's been playing Malaki Branham too many minutes.

As a freshman, the Columbus native has averaged 27.7 minutes per game this season, but has exceeded 30 in his last seven games, averaging 13.9 points per game, while shooting 46.1% from the floor.

This season, Branham has played 30 minutes or more in 12 of his last 13 games, something the head coach believes could prove to be a problem soon for the freshman.

"I feel like I am playing him too many minutes to be honest with you," Holtmann said. "I'm worried about the freshman wall. We just need better play from some guys and figure out how to get better play from some of our guards to be able to give him a little more rest because that is something we are concerned about."

With that, Holtmann needs more production from players like Jamari Wheeler, who shoots 48.2% from the field, but attempts 5.1 field goal attempts per game, seventh-best on the team; Meechie Johnson Jr., who's shooting 33% from the floor and 27.3% inside the 3-point line, and Cedric Russell, who's one of four players on the roster to shoot higher than 40% from 3-point range, bu plays only 12.7 minutes per game.