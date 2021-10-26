Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert's sacrifice pays off against Indiana

Jeremy Ruckert was ready for whatever his quarterback wanted to do.

Redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud took the snap on Ohio State’s third play of the day, faked the handoff to his left and rolled out to the right in a bootleg. Lined up against redshirt senior linebacker Alfred Bryant, who looked to rush the quarterback from the right side of the line, Ruckert pushed him inside toward the faked handoff and rolled out himself.

The tight end slowly jogged out in the flat, keeping his eyes on his quarterback as Stroud made his reads, while also looking ahead to see what he was dealing with downfield. With nothing to work with, Stroud passed it to Ruckert, who forced a missed tackle from senior Cam Jones and recorded a first down.

It wasn't his biggest play of the game, later becoming one of Stroud’s main red-zone targets with two touchdown receptions on five catches.

But it was the play that best represents what Ruckert has been for Ohio State in each of his past four years: whatever the offense calls him to be.

“Just as I’ve said since I’ve been here, some days it’s in the run game, some days it’s in the pass game,” Ruckert said. “Whatever it is, just being able to make plays when your name is called, that’s the culture here and today was our day, I guess.”

To Ryan Day, that’s the definition of the unselfishness he’s been looking for.

The Ohio State head coach said sacrifice was a key message to his team heading into the start of the second half of the season, something he said Ruckert has been doing all season long for the offense.

“He’s done a lot of work, a lot of the dirty work blocking inside,” Day said. “Sometimes the ball doesn’t come his way, but you stay positive, you stay at it and things work out. That’s playing team football.”