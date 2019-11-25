Washington's 10 points along with Kaleb Wesson's nine points helped lead Ohio State to a comfortable 35-23 halftime lead, but a much more competitive game awaited them in the second half.

Despite the slow start, Ohio State eventually took a 12-11 lead which they would not relinquish for the rest of the game. From this point, Duane Washington Jr. took the game over to help extend the Buckeyes' lead. He finished the first half with two 3-pointers, a jumper and two makes from the free throw line.

Slow starts hadn't plagued Ohio State in their last three games against Villanova, Stetson and Purdue Fort Wayne, but those issues reared their heads again as the Buckeyes didn't hit 10 points until the 14:04 mark in the first half. The Buckeyes only made three of their first eight shots and had six turnovers in the first 10 minutes.

Kent State jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after a turnover by Ohio State on their first possession. Kaleb Wesson went on a 5-0 run of his own to tie things up, but the teams traded missed shots and turnovers to keep things tight through the first half.

While the Buckeyes eventually prevailed over the Golden Flashes, things didn't start off easily for Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Clad in Scarlet and Gray throwback uniforms with head coach Chris Holtmann rocking the salmon suit jacket, the Ohio State Buckeyes picked up their sixth win of the season 71-52 over Kent State in St. John Arena.

Kent State showed fight in the first half keeping things close for most of the first 20 minutes, and they were able to capitalize on Ohio State mistakes in the second half to make it a game.

Just as Ohio State began to pull away up 45-32 with 15:32 remaining in the game, the Golden Flashes scored on four of their next six possessions including two 3-pointers to bring the score to just 47-42.

After a layup by Kent State's Antonio Williams to make it 48-44 in favor of the Buckeyes, Kaleb Wesson received his fourth foul via a charge and was forced to the bench to set the stage for Kent State to make the score even closer.

It was a rough night in terms of fouls for Ohio State with the Buckeyes finishing with 18 personal fouls and at least three fouls on four players including Kaleb Wesson, Kyle Young, CJ Walker and Andre Wesson, who later fouled out of the game.

The Golden Flashes tied the game at 48 over the next two possessions, but two shooting fouls on Luther Muhammad resulted in five straight free throws for the sophomore to give Ohio State the 53-48 lead back with 9:10 remaining in the game.

After the Buckeyes corralled an offensive rebound off a miss by Kaleb Wesson, a small skirmish broke out between the two teams. Holtman ran off the bench to help break up the fight which resulted in technical fouls to Kent State's Anthony Roberts and Andre Wesson.

Andre Wesson was fouled under the basket recovering the offensive rebound and received free throws after everything was sorted out. He made his first attempt but missed the second resulting in an offensive rebound and ensuing score by Washington to make it 59-48.

Not done putting the nail in the coffin, Kaleb Wesson converted two free throws on the next possession, and then D.J. Carton put the finishing touches on Ohio State's night with a dunk off an assist of Washington that got everyone in St. John Arena on their feet.

After Kent State tied the game up at 48, the Buckeyes reeled off 17 straight points and finished the game on a 23-4 run to take home the 71-52 victory.

The Buckeyes finished 21-of-48 from the field including 7-of-19 from beyond the arc. Even with the win, Ohio State still found themselves struggling from the free throw line, only hitting 73.3 percent of their attempts against the Golden Flashes.

Ohio State held Kent State to just 36.8 percent shooting from the floor and just 29 second half points, including just four points in the last 10:30 of the game.

Ohio State will return to the court Friday to take on Morgan State. The game will tip off from The Schottenstein Center at 9 p.m. and will be televised on BTN.

