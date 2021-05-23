Ohio State targets shine at All-Ohio Super Sixteen

I had a chance to take in several games at the All-Ohio Super Sixteen event in Columbus (Ohio) over the weekend and got my eyes on several Ohio State targets, all of which I came away very impressed with. In the first several minutes that I watched All-Ohio Red 16u on Saturday, it became very evident to me that they featured a pair of high-major prospects.

Running the show for Red is Huber Heights Wayne sophomore Lawrent Rice. Rice is one of the state’s most coveted prospects in the class of 2023 as he was offered by Purdue earlier this year and has been in talks with several high major programs, Ohio State included, for quite some time now. RELATED: Huber Heights Wayne sophomore Lawrent Rice developing relationship with Ohio State This was the first opportunity I had to watch Rice in person and it quickly became evident why he is going to be a major priority for power five programs moving forward as they become more aggressive in recruiting 2023 prospects. A silky smooth left-handed point guard, Rice plays the game at a great pace, is a great decision maker and can create a ton on the offensive end for both himself and his teammates. He showed off his athletic ability with a few dunks which were very impressive for a 6-foot-3 guard and also scored it from beyond the arc and in the mid-range area. While I would still like to see Rice go up against fellow high major prospects, the sophomore guard is going to be a no-brainer for Ohio State to continue pursuing in the 2023 cycle. In-state kid with a whole lot of upside, so it seems like a perfect fit to me, at least. Check out his highlights from Saturday's action here.

Dailyn Swain is one of Ohio's prized prospects in the class of 2023 (Jake Spegal)

Dominating alongside Rice for All-Ohio’s 16u squad was 6-foot-7 inch wing Dailyn Swain. Swain is a Columbus kid as he attends Africentric Early College and despite holding just a pair of offers from Ohio U and Toledo, he seems to be a clear cut high-major kid to me. Swain has the perfect build for a wing with his combination of size and length, can score it from all three levels and is only going to continue to improve as he is oozing with upside and is still only 15 years old. While there has not been heavy contact between Ohio State and Swain, they have begun developing a relationship as high-major programs begin knocking on the door such as Arizona did last fall when they showed interest in Swain following a 270 Hoops showcase event. Check out his highlights from the action here.