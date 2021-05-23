Ohio State targets shine at All-Ohio Super Sixteen
I had a chance to take in several games at the All-Ohio Super Sixteen event in Columbus (Ohio) over the weekend and got my eyes on several Ohio State targets, all of which I came away very impressed with.
In the first several minutes that I watched All-Ohio Red 16u on Saturday, it became very evident to me that they featured a pair of high-major prospects.
Running the show for Red is Huber Heights Wayne sophomore Lawrent Rice. Rice is one of the state’s most coveted prospects in the class of 2023 as he was offered by Purdue earlier this year and has been in talks with several high major programs, Ohio State included, for quite some time now.
This was the first opportunity I had to watch Rice in person and it quickly became evident why he is going to be a major priority for power five programs moving forward as they become more aggressive in recruiting 2023 prospects.
A silky smooth left-handed point guard, Rice plays the game at a great pace, is a great decision maker and can create a ton on the offensive end for both himself and his teammates. He showed off his athletic ability with a few dunks which were very impressive for a 6-foot-3 guard and also scored it from beyond the arc and in the mid-range area.
While I would still like to see Rice go up against fellow high major prospects, the sophomore guard is going to be a no-brainer for Ohio State to continue pursuing in the 2023 cycle. In-state kid with a whole lot of upside, so it seems like a perfect fit to me, at least.
Dominating alongside Rice for All-Ohio’s 16u squad was 6-foot-7 inch wing Dailyn Swain. Swain is a Columbus kid as he attends Africentric Early College and despite holding just a pair of offers from Ohio U and Toledo, he seems to be a clear cut high-major kid to me.
Swain has the perfect build for a wing with his combination of size and length, can score it from all three levels and is only going to continue to improve as he is oozing with upside and is still only 15 years old.
While there has not been heavy contact between Ohio State and Swain, they have begun developing a relationship as high-major programs begin knocking on the door such as Arizona did last fall when they showed interest in Swain following a 270 Hoops showcase event.
Lastly, 2022 point guard Sean Jones was very impressive for the 17u team which All-Ohio put on display.
Jones and Ohio State have been in contact for sometime now, however that contact became less and less following the commitment of Bruce Thornton. Jones has recently received more and more high-major interest with offers from programs such as Penn State and Virginia Tech offering and I really think he is going to continue blowing up on the Nike EYBL circuit this season.
You won’t find many point guards in the 2022 class as shifty as Jones as he has an elite handle, can change speeds and directions in the blink of an eye and is one of the best passers anywhere in the midwest. While I would have liked to see Ohio State offer Jones a while back, it will certainly be beneficial for them to remain in contact although they’ve already snagged Thornton in that cycle.
While it was good to watch each of these prospects locally over the weekend, coaching staffs will really be watching closely to see what they do on the EYBL circuit as they will have the chance to go up against the best of the best every weekend.