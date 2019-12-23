LAS VEGAS - Last season, it was a nerve-racking affair for Ohio State as they awaited their NCAA tournament placement on Selection Sunday.

The Buckeyes won marquee non-conference matchups against Cincinnati and Creighton while dropping their ACC/B1G challenge game to Syracuse in their first loss of the season.

When Ohio State began to stumble in Big Ten play, it threw their March Madness status into question even with the impressive non-conference schedule, but Ohio State eventually snuck into the tournament as a No. 11 seed.

Now, while there's still plenty of season left where the Buckeyes can make or break their tournament seeding, barring a disastrous collapse, Ohio State has almost certainly clinched their spot in March after their big 71-65 win over Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic.

It was a back-and-forth game, something the Buckeyes haven't participated much in this season, and Kaleb Wesson said it felt like a tournament game.

"Like you said, the counter punches, teams going back and forth for a 40-minute grind is what we try to talk about at the beginning of the game," Wesson said. "And I feel like we went out there with that mindset and that mentality and came out with a win."