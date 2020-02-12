COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three days removed from a disappointing performance against Wisconsin, the Buckeyes looked like a completely different basketball team against Rutgers until the final minutes rolled around. Playing with renewed energy on both sides of the ball, Ohio State (16-8, 6-7) was able to fly around the court and put Rutgers (17-8, 8-6) behind early. Leaning on energetic defense and 3-point shooting, the Buckeyes were able to hold on to secure a 72-66 win over Rutgers, but the Scarlet Knights were able to cause quite a scare down the stretch. Leading by as much as 20 points, the Buckeyes would let the game slip into uncertainty in the closing minutes. Rutgers would reduce the deficit to three points with 27.1 seconds left in the game, but Ohio State was able to survive the late surge from the Scarlet Knights.

Andre Wesson was able to score 12 or more points for the seventh time this season. (USA Today SI)

The Buckeyes came into the game with the highest 3-point make percentage in Big Ten conference play, hitting 36.7 percent of 3-pointers. The Buckeyes would knock down 38.5 percent against Rutgers, scoring 30 of their points off the 3-pointer.

The Buckeyes came out firing from deep, taking their first seven shots from behind the arc. Ohio State was only able to knock down two of those early tries, but Chris Holtmann’s bunch was still able to grasp an 8-4 lead heading into the first media tournament. The trend of long-range shooting would continue the rest of the first half, as the Buckeyes would take 58.6 percent of their shots from the 3-point line. The strategy appeared to pay off in the first half, as the Buckeyes would hit seven threes and shoot 51.7 percent from the field. Both Wesson brothers were able to find rhythms in the first half to help the Buckeyes build up the lead. Kaleb Wesson was able to contribute nine points on 3-of-3 shooting, and Andre Wesson was able to top his brother’s scoring output by pouring in 12 points and hauling in 7 rebounds. Andre Wesson would finish the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds, marking the second double-double of his career. Kaleb Wesson would add another 16 points and five rebounds. With DJ Carton still away from the team, it was Duane Washington Jr. that was able to provide a punch off the bench from the guard position. In the first half, the usual 3-point shooter was able to get his six points from inside the paint. Washington was also able to dish out three first half dimes. Washington would finish the game with five assists, tying a career high set on Nov. 22, 2019.