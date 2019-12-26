SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The greatest ally of Ohio State’s defense will not be a position group on the defensive side of the ball.

College football has evolved over the years, and with offensive firepower rising to the forefront, it is harder for a defense to dominate for an entire game. In order to put Ohio State’s defense in the best position to succeed against Clemson’s potent offense, the Ohio State offense will have to control the game up front.

“If you stay on the field and put drives together and go after people and wear them down, that makes a big difference, because while we have the ball, our defense is on the bench,” Greg Studrawa said.