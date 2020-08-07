BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State student-athletes issue statement on #BigTenUnited letter

"We appreciate that the #BigTenUnited letter was intended to protect and voice concerns of Big Ten student-athletes, however, we do not think it represents the efforts and actions of Ohio State adequately," the statement reads in part.

The letter, entitled #BigTenUnited and released through the Players' Tribune , has now received a response from Ohio State student-athletes in a written statement that expresses some pushback to the terms of the letter.

A representative group of Big Ten student-athletes released a letter Wednesday requesting a more comprehensive plan for player safety and hazard-related economic support amid plans to begin the college football season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement said Ohio State student-athletes trust the decisions made by athletic director Gene Smith and health and safety professionals during this time.

"We recognize that there are risks, but we have all chosen to be here and want the chance to play this fall," the statement said.

In the #BigTenUnited letter, the group representing Big Ten players said student-athletes are "deeply disappointed with the lack of leadership demonstrated by the NCAA" in regards to keeping players safe.

The full list of requests from the Big Ten expressed in the letter are broken into five categories, including oversight and transparency, prevention and safety protocols, testing, contact tracing and related procedures, player assurances and hazard-related economic support.



The #BigTenUnited letter asks for criteria for shutting the season down if the virus "takes a turn for the worst," whistleblower protections for athletes or staff that report a violation as well as stipend adjustments and reimbursements, among other things.

Ohio State football captains Tuf Borland, Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers were among the first Buckeyes to post the response statement on social media.

"We respect that these about safety and protocols may not be shared by all student-athletes across the country, but as Ohio State Buckeyes, we stand with the decisions of our athletic department and conference," the statement concluded.

The Big Ten announced its conference-wide safety protocols Wednesday, coinciding with the release of its new football season schedule.

Ohio State began preseason camp Thursday, with their new season opener slated for Sept. 3 on the road against Illinois.