Ohio State struggles without Zed Key, Kyle Young against Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 23 Ohio State entered Tuesday’s contest against Nebraska without Zed Key. Eight minutes into the game, the Buckeyes lost Key’s replacement in the paint, Kyle Young.

While Key nursed an injured ankle, Young earned just his second start of the season against the Cornhuskers but was ultimately sidelined with an illness early in the game. The Buckeyes outscored Nebraska 15-12 during Young’s eight-minute stretch but were outpaced 66-55 for the remaining 22 minutes of game play.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann emphasized the impact of missing those two frontcourt pieces, but he added that his squad had enough talent to come out on top against the Cornhuskers.

“Obviously those guys are two really important guys for us in our front line. So we want to minimize them being out,” Holtmann said. “At the same time, we had enough to play better than what we did.”

As Key and Young were held out of much of Tuesday’s game, the Cornhuskers took advantage inside the 3-point arc.

Nebraska maintained a 30-24 upper hand on the Buckeyes in the paint while shooting a 56.3-percent clip inside the arc.

While Key and Young’s absence played a role in Ohio State’s interior struggles, Holtmann also pointed to a need for more connectivity on that end – a factor he said diminishes with Young held off of the floor.

“He connects us on both ends," Holtmann said. "We’ve seen it when he’s been absent. I think we’ve all noticed his absence. He makes the right play, he doesn’t pull shots away from guys, he allows our better players to thrive offensively because he shares the ball at a really high level. He connects us on the offensive end, and he’s a willing defender.”

Holtmann also noted that the Buckeyes were in need of Young’s leadership against the Cornhuskers.

“He’s quiet, but he provides leadership,” Holtmann said. “He’s been such a big part of our collective leadership.”