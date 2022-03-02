Ohio State struggles without Zed Key, Kyle Young against Nebraska
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 23 Ohio State entered Tuesday’s contest against Nebraska without Zed Key. Eight minutes into the game, the Buckeyes lost Key’s replacement in the paint, Kyle Young.
While Key nursed an injured ankle, Young earned just his second start of the season against the Cornhuskers but was ultimately sidelined with an illness early in the game. The Buckeyes outscored Nebraska 15-12 during Young’s eight-minute stretch but were outpaced 66-55 for the remaining 22 minutes of game play.
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann emphasized the impact of missing those two frontcourt pieces, but he added that his squad had enough talent to come out on top against the Cornhuskers.
“Obviously those guys are two really important guys for us in our front line. So we want to minimize them being out,” Holtmann said. “At the same time, we had enough to play better than what we did.”
As Key and Young were held out of much of Tuesday’s game, the Cornhuskers took advantage inside the 3-point arc.
Nebraska maintained a 30-24 upper hand on the Buckeyes in the paint while shooting a 56.3-percent clip inside the arc.
While Key and Young’s absence played a role in Ohio State’s interior struggles, Holtmann also pointed to a need for more connectivity on that end – a factor he said diminishes with Young held off of the floor.
“He connects us on both ends," Holtmann said. "We’ve seen it when he’s been absent. I think we’ve all noticed his absence. He makes the right play, he doesn’t pull shots away from guys, he allows our better players to thrive offensively because he shares the ball at a really high level. He connects us on the offensive end, and he’s a willing defender.”
Holtmann also noted that the Buckeyes were in need of Young’s leadership against the Cornhuskers.
“He’s quiet, but he provides leadership,” Holtmann said. “He’s been such a big part of our collective leadership.”
Without two of Ohio State’s top three options in the frontcourt, Holtmann turned to a variety of solutions to fill that void. Holtmann gave both Joey Brunk and Harrison Hookfin minutes in key moments, but he primarily utilized a small-ball lineup built around four guards and E.J. Liddell at the center spot..
As Holtmann turned to small ball, senior forward Justin Ahrens played the most minutes he’s played since Feb. 6, collecting 22 minutes. Redshirt senior guard Jimmy Sotos also played 23 minutes, the most he’s received in a Buckeye uniform since Jan. 9, 2021.
With the Buckeyes missing two key players in the paint, Jamari Wheeler said the team just needs to practice what they preach: Next man up.
“They’re two key guys to our team, so it definitely would have helped to have them,” Wheeler said. “Coach always teaches us the next man mentality. You never know if someone is going to roll their ankle or get hurt through the game. So just everybody stay ready. Be ready when your number is called.”
Holtmann said postgame that both Key and Young’s statuses are unknown for Ohio State’s next game against Michigan State on Thursday.
While the injuries to Key and Young pile onto what has already been a trying year for the Buckeyes on that front, Holtmann said the Buckeyes just need to focus on what they can control moving through the final week of the regular season and into the Big Ten Tournament.
“This is the worst season of injuries I’ve ever had, and I thought last year was bad," Holtmann said. "And this has been, now, worse with some of our season-ending injuries. We have to correct what we can correct, and the bottom line is we’re not connected enough on either end right now. We did not play together enough on either end. We just did not, and that’s my fault.”