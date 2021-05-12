BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State still in good position to land 2023 OT Aidan Leigh

“I have (the) five offers right now and I love all the ones I have because I have always wanted to play at the next level since I was little and to have that opportunity it’s just really cool.” Leigh said.

Leigh is sitting with five offers with Ohio State being joined by Florida, LSU, Maryland and Oklahoma but expect that number to grow with two years of football left to play for the younger Leigh, even if the address has changed with Leigh moving from Virginia to South Carolina and set to suit up at Pendleton high school.

If you think that the name of Aidan Leigh sounds familiar, you would be correct. The class of 2023 offensive tackle was offered by the Buckeyes last year and while big brother Tristan Leigh got away and committed to Clemson, the Buckeyes are still in pursuit of the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder.

Even before Aidan or Tristan earned a single college football offer, Ohio State has been a school that piqued the interest of the 2023 lineman, for one reason or another.

“I think it’s insane to have an offer from them because I’ve been hearing about them since I was in fifth grade and I’ve heard all about how great they are. Then they also just produce a lot of offensive lineman to the NFL, so I think it is just a great program.” Leigh said.

As a junior-to-be, there are limitations on how contact between Aidan and college staffs can be initiated. That will change come September 1st when rules are relaxed but for now the channels of communication are much more infrequent, but the message is still positive.

“They said they really liked me, they liked my talent, my potential,” Leigh said. “Just do my thing and we’ll keep watching you over the next little bit.”

Clemson has not offered the younger Leigh yet but the expectation among many recruiting observers is that the Tigers will be tough to beat if they make the move on Aidan. It should be no surprise that Tristan has had a big impact on his little brother through the years.

“He has a really big impact on my recruitment because ever since his sophomore year, he has been pushing me to do my best and he has been taking me to workouts, and on runs. We played our season together and he just pushed me so much.” Leigh said. “He has a big impact on me and my recruitment because he helped me become the player I am right now.”

So, for that reason, Clemson is on top of the pack.

“It would be really cool to play with him in college like we did last year in high school.” Leigh said.

That does not mean that Ohio State is facing an insurmountable obstacle.

“I really think Ohio State has a big edge because I really love the school and I love the coaches.” Leigh said.

Leigh does not have any plans in place yet to see the Buckeyes in June once recruiting opens up but getting out to check out Ohio State is on his list of things to do as soon as he is able to.

With close to two years left on the clock, expect many more schools to get involved and things to heat up. It may be too much to pass up a chance to play alongside Tristan, but if one school could possibly do it, the Buckeyes may be the one.