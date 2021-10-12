Ohio State 'steadied the boat,' has new life heading into second half

“It took awhile for some guys to get some reps under their belt to build some confidence.”

“I think there were a lot of guys that just didn’t have a lot of experience,” the head coach said. “Then there wasn’t a lot of confidence that they could do it themselves.

Day didn’t have to convince anyone of that. He just let Ohio State show it: 66 points, eight touchdowns, 17 points allowed, two interceptions, nine tackles for loss, five sacks.

This was the atmosphere of a team on the rise, a team that had momentum. This was the atmosphere of an Ohio State team that felt it had every goal still within reach.

This wasn’t the atmosphere of a team that was on the outside looking in. This wasn’t the atmosphere of a team that had lost its first regular-season game since 2018.

There was nothing he had to say, shortly introducing and passing the microphone to linebackers coach Al Washington . Day’s surroundings said everything for him.

The Ohio State head coach stood on on a small platform on the floor of St. John Arena with a microphone in hand prior to the Buckeyes’ homecoming game against Maryland. The longer he stood there, the louder the crowd roared, waving his hand twice to keep the noise up, to keep the momentum up.

For Ohio State to gain that confidence, to ignite its youth movement, it seemed to take a loss.

Even though Day had only ever lost in the postseason, his thought process remained the same when it happened for the first time in the regular season: identify why Ohio State lost and what the issues were and then act on getting those aspects fixed while not overreacting and panicking.

To the head coach, a lot of it comes down to the way he’s encouraged redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud in his return to the football field over the past two weeks: don’t ride the roller coaster. Be steady.

“‘The sun’s going to rise tomorrow,’” Day remembers thinking. “‘There are some issues that we got to get fixed here, but let’s be steady in the boat here and fix the issues.'

"That’s life. Around here, it’s a little harder, but that’s OK. While it was a bit bumpy for a while, we kind of steadied the boat and got this thing going back to where we needed it to go.”

As the weeks continued, changes started to come for Ohio State.

Defensively, the Buckeyes moved defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs up to the coaching box, moving secondary coach Matt Barnes down to the field to call plays, adding a two-high safety look along with different pressures up front to fool opposing offenses.

Offensively, the Buckeyes rested Stroud’s sore shoulder for a game, allowing him to bloom into one of the Big Ten’s premier offensive weapons, distributing the ball between the same cast of characters — running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba along with tight end Jeremy Ruckert — to develop an attack that’s more and more balanced each time it takes the field.

The whole team’s confidence grew as its youth became experienced, seeing players like Henderson, Stroud, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, cornerback Denzel Burke, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau and center Luke Wypler emerge as key contributors as each became more comfortable.

But standing up in front of a home crowd before his team went on break, Day felt this was a team that was growing and only getting better.

“I think we have a really bright future,” Day said. “The more these guys play, the better off we’re going to be. The question is how quickly can we get to where we know we can be? How quickly can we get to being a team that can win another championship?”

As Ohio State heads into its off week, these questions still remain. But these questions were not in the forefront of Day’s mind as he watched Washington speak at St. John Arena Saturday morning.

Yes, the head coach watches what’s going on in the national landscape, seeing where Ohio State fits into the picture of the exclusivity of the College Football Playoff. However, it’s always been about what his team can individually control, how it can individually grow and mold into a team that can contend at the national level.

And while Ohio State has the momentum, while it has the confidence, Day knows that it has not yet arrived.

It was his final message before he started his break.

“We’re still nowhere here,” Day said. “But you can see it’s a different team right now. There’s a different walk, a different look in their eye.”



