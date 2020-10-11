BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State stays at No. 6 in AP Poll, UNC jumps to No. 5

A top five team in the AP Poll lost on Saturday, but the Buckeyes remain just outside.

Ohio State stayed at No. 6 in Sunday’s updated AP Top 25 Poll, the same spot it has occupied since reentering the rankings on Sept. 27, despite then-No. 4 Florida dropping to then-No. 21 Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Buckeyes debuted at No. 2 in the initial preseason poll this summer, but briefly dropped from the rankings alongside the rest of the Big Ten and Pac-12 teams on Sept. 13, as neither conference was scheduled to play a fall season at the time.

The lack of movement for Ohio State may be somewhat surprising given Florida’s loss in a high-scoring 41-38 affair Saturday, but North Carolina jumped the Buckeyes for the No. 5 spot after beating then-No. 19 Virginia Tech to move to 3-0 on the season.

The Gators weren’t the only top 10 team to be pushed on Saturday, as then-No. 7 Miami (FL) was dispatched with in short order by No. 1 Clemson in a 42-17 blowout, and No. 2 Alabama survived an all-offense barn-burner 63-48 against Ole Miss.

To round out the top five, No. 3 Georgia remained unbeaten with a second-consecutive top-15 win against Tennessee, and then-No. 5 Notre Dame topped Florida State 42-26.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, two teams saw their standing improve in the poll. Michigan moved from No. 20 to No. 19, and Minnesota jumped from No. 25 to No. 24.

Last week, Ohio State was the only ranked team in the Big Ten not to move up in the rankings, as Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan all saw their position take an uptick, and Minnesota went from unranked to No. 25.

Next weekend will be the final in which the Buckeyes will have to watch other conferences square off on the gridiron while they sit at home, as Ohio State opens play against Nebraska on Oct. 24.

You can read the entire AP Top 25 Poll here, or check out the top 10 listed below.