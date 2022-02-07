Ohio State stays at No. 16 after Maryland win
Ohio State stepped up when it had the chance to step up Sunday.
In their only game of the week after their game Thursday was canceled after flight issues and weather hindered Iowa from traveling to Columbus, the Buckeyes shut down Minnesota, 82-67, at home Sunday afternoon.
Ahead of a two-game road trip this week to Piscataway, New Jersey to face Rutgers and Ann Arbor, Michigan to face the Wolverines, Ohio State stayed at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll
The Buckeyes are one of five Big Ten teams in the latest poll, including No. 3 Purdue, No. 13 Illinois, No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 17 Michigan State.
Ohio State will take on Rutgers on the road 7 p.m. Wednesday on Big Ten Network.
Here's a look at the latest Top 25.
AP Poll: Week 14
1. Auburn (48)
2. Gonzaga (13)
3. Purdue
4. Arizona
5. Kentucky
6. Houston
7. Duke
8. Kansas
9. Texas Tech
10. Baylor
11. Providence
12. UCLA
13. Illinois
14. Wisconsin
15. Villanova
16. Ohio State
17. Michigan State
18. Marquette
19. Tennessee
20. Texas
21. USC
22. Saint Mary's
23. Murray State
24. Connecticut
25. Xavier
Others receiving votes
Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2