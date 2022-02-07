Ohio State stays at No. 16 after Maryland win

Ohio State stepped up when it had the chance to step up Sunday.

In their only game of the week after their game Thursday was canceled after flight issues and weather hindered Iowa from traveling to Columbus, the Buckeyes shut down Minnesota, 82-67, at home Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of a two-game road trip this week to Piscataway, New Jersey to face Rutgers and Ann Arbor, Michigan to face the Wolverines, Ohio State stayed at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll

The Buckeyes are one of five Big Ten teams in the latest poll, including No. 3 Purdue, No. 13 Illinois, No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 17 Michigan State.

Ohio State will take on Rutgers on the road 7 p.m. Wednesday on Big Ten Network.

Here's a look at the latest Top 25.