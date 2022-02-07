 Ohio State stays at No. 16 after Maryland win
Ohio State stays at No. 16 after Maryland win

Redshirt senior forward Kyle Young and Ohio State will travel to face Rutgers and Michigan this week.
Redshirt senior forward Kyle Young and Ohio State will travel to face Rutgers and Michigan this week. (Scott Stuart)
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
Ohio State stepped up when it had the chance to step up Sunday.

In their only game of the week after their game Thursday was canceled after flight issues and weather hindered Iowa from traveling to Columbus, the Buckeyes shut down Minnesota, 82-67, at home Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of a two-game road trip this week to Piscataway, New Jersey to face Rutgers and Ann Arbor, Michigan to face the Wolverines, Ohio State stayed at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll

The Buckeyes are one of five Big Ten teams in the latest poll, including No. 3 Purdue, No. 13 Illinois, No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 17 Michigan State.

Ohio State will take on Rutgers on the road 7 p.m. Wednesday on Big Ten Network.

Here's a look at the latest Top 25.

AP Poll: Week 14 

1. Auburn (48)

2. Gonzaga (13)

3. Purdue

4. Arizona

5. Kentucky

6. Houston

7. Duke

8. Kansas

9. Texas Tech

10. Baylor

11. Providence

12. UCLA

13. Illinois

14. Wisconsin

15. Villanova

16. Ohio State

17. Michigan State

18. Marquette

19. Tennessee

20. Texas

21. USC

22. Saint Mary's

23. Murray State

24. Connecticut

25. Xavier

Others receiving votes

Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2

