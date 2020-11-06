BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State status report: Haubeil among 13 unavailable

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said this week that the groin issue plaguing senior kicker Blake Haubeil would be handled on a day-to-day basis, but it appears the injury will cost him Saturday's game at Rutgers.

Haubeil attempted just one field goal –– which he missed from 20 yards –– last week against Penn State, and didn't handle any kickoffs. Junior Dominic DiMaccio replaced Haubeil, but missed a chip shot of his own.

Day said after the game that Haubeil mentioned discomfort in his groin during pregame warmups, and now, his name is among 13 unavailable players for the Buckeyes ahead of Saturday's matchup.

True freshman Jake Seibert, the No. 1-ranked kicker in the class of 2020, lost his Black Stripe this week, and Day said he could be an option for the Buckeyes at the position.

Aside from Haubeil, the Buckeyes will also be sophomore running back Marcus Crowley, still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season, and redshirt senior tight end Jake Hausmann.

There will be no game-time decisions for Ohio State, and you can check out the full list of unavailable Buckeyes below.