Ohio State spring position reset: Coaching staff

Spring football is here. After a roller coaster of a 2021 season, from the highest of highs at the Rose Bowl to the lowest of lows at home against Oregon and in Ann Arbor against Michigan, Ohio State is back on the practice field with high expectations once again. In the weeks leading up to the spring game, we'll break down the roster, going position-by-position to see who's back for another season, who the Buckeyes lost and what the expectations will be heading into the Buckeyes' season opener Sept. 3 against Notre Dame. Today, we take a look at Ohio State's coaching staff.

2021 recap

Ohio State didn't see a lot of change from its 2020 staff to 2021. With the retirement of Greg Mattison, who served as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020, Kerry Coombs stepped up, filling the role as sole defensive coordinator on the staff, promoting Matt Barnes from assistant secondary coach and special teams coordinator to the secondary coach position, allowing Parker Fleming to take over the special teams unit. For the Ohio State defense, that didn't go so well. Three games into the season, after Ohio State's defense allowed an average of 28.7 points per game and 471.3 yards per game, head coach Ryan Day moved Barnes, making him the defense's primary play-caller and moving Coombs to the coaching box. In 2021, Ohio State finished with the ninth best defense in the Big Ten, averaging 22.8 points and 372.9 yards allowed per game, 246.2 of which game from opposing passing offenses. On offense, the Buckeyes had each of their position coaches return: Tony Alford leading the running backs, Brian Hartline leading the wide receivers, Greg Studrawa leading the offensive line, Corey Dennis leading the quarterback room and Kevin Wilson leading the tight ends along with serving as Day's offensive coordinator. Ohio State finished with the No. 1 scoring offense in the country, averaging 45.7 points per game, one of five teams in college football to average more than 40 points per game, adding 561.2 yards per game, 380.9 of which came from the passing game.

2022 outlook

Departing: Greg Studrawa (offensive line), Kerry Coombs (defensive coordinator), Matt Barnes (secondary coach), Al Washington (linebackers)

After Ohio State's defensive performance in 2021, Day led an offseason overhaul. Barnes, Coombs and linebackers coach Al Washington each departed the program after the Buckeyes' win in the Rose Bowl. Each found new jobs around college football, with Barnes heading to Memphis as the Tigers' defensive coordinator, Coombs returning to Cincinnati to be the Bearcats' cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator under head coach Luke Fickell, and Washington joining Marcus Freeman's staff at Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish's defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. While Ohio State finished with the No. 5 run game in the Big Ten with a conference-leading 5.5 yards per touch, the Buckeyes also removed Studrawa from his post as the offensive line coach after struggling to find a consistent run game near the end of the season.

Returning: Ryan Day (head coach), Larry Johnson (associate head coach, defensive line), Tony Alford (assistant head coach for offense, run game coordinator, running backs), Kevin Wilson (offensive coordinator, tight ends), Brian Hartline (passing game coordinator, wide receivers), Corey Dennis (quarterbacks), Parker Fleming (special teams)

Tony Alford joined Ohio State in 2015 as the program's running backs coach. (© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Other than Studrawa, Ohio State brings back all of its offensive coaching staff. But a few members have new roles. Hartline added the passing game coordinator job title to his role as Ohio State's wide receivers coach, while Alford became the Buckeyes' run game coordinator along with his job as running backs coach, with each earning a pay bump. Dennis and Wilson also return to their respective roles on the offense, along with Fleming on special teams. After the defensive overhaul, leading to the departure of Coombs, Washington and Barnes, Larry Johnson was the only member of the staff to return, resuming his role as associate head coach and the leader of the defensive line. Day returns for his fourth full season as the Buckeyes' head coach.

Incoming: Perry Eliano (safeties), Justin Frye (associate head coach for offense, offensive line), Jim Knowles (defensive coordinator, linebackers), Tim Walton (secondary coach, cornerbacks)

In 2022, Ohio State's defensive coaching staff looks completely different. After four seasons as Oklahoma State's defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles was hired by Day to be the "head coach of the defense." Last season, the Cowboys' defense allowed 297.9 yards per game under Knowles, one of five defenses in the country to allow less than 300 yards per game, while allowing 18.1 points per game. To help him, Ohio State added former Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano to coach the safeties, coming off a season in which he coached a likely NFL Draft first rounder in Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and was a part of a defense that allowed 16.9 points and 318.4 yards per game.

The Buckeyes also brought in former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerbacks coach Tim Walton to coach cornerbacks and lead the secondary after playing for Ohio State from 1990-93. Former UCLA offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Justin Frye was brought in to replace Studrawa as the Buckeyes' offensive line coach and associate head coach for the offense, having previously worked with Day at Temple and Boston College.

Spring practice storyline to watch

It's simple: what will Ohio State's defense look like? After all of the struggles of the 2021 season, keeping the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff, Day tasked Knowles to revamp everything, giving him all the control to make the defense the way he wants it, calling him the "head coach of the defense." “He doesn’t need a whole lot of direction, but he also understands that we have a culture here in place and a lot of pride in what we have done around, here” Day said. “I think he has jumped right in and bought into that but also, at the same time, taken this thing and run. You can see why he’s had success.” Knowles said that he's aiming to have his entire defense on film by the end of spring practice. With that comes many changes, from the three-safety look to the defensive end/linebacker hybrid he calls the Jack. While Buckeye fans will likely not see all of what Knowles has to offer in the spring game Saturday, they will likely get a taste of what he's been cooking up with his staff since he arrived in January.

