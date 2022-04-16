Ohio State Spring Game: Three things to watch on Buckeyes offense

Ohio State is set for its 15th and final spring practice on Saturday with ramped-up stakes. It’s not simply a practice for the Buckeyes. It’s as close to the real deal as they will get between now and the fall. That will be the setting when the Buckeyes play their annual Spring Game at noon on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. As a final look before we head into the last live action before fall camp, Scarlet and Gray Report is offering a primer of what we are looking for on each side of the ball. Here's what we're watching for on offense:

Eyes on Stroud

It feels like CJ Stroud is about to erupt in his second season. He's looked great throughout the spring practices we've seen, looked terrific throwing at Ohio State's Pro Day, and he's walking and talking so much differently than he was heading into last year, and he’s earned it. You can see the rise in confidence in how he carries himself and you can hear it in the way he has opened up his personality more to the media this spring. Again, everything is trending toward an explosive season. A lot of that is due to everything above. A lot of that is due to the comfort, communication and trust that Ryan Day has with his third-year quarterback. That’s a point Day hammered into the Woody Hayes Athletic Center turf when meeting with reporters on the indoor facility in early spring. The playbook has been blown open. Now, how much will we see out of that playbook on Saturday? Probably very little. But I imagine we will see some. Day may experiment with some new concepts and work on a new play or two against a live defense in a game-like setting during the exhibition – backed by all the returning experience and firepower he has on his side. Stroud is likely going to see limited action before getting yanked in order to ensure his health (even though quarterbacks aren't allowed to get tackled on Saturday). During that short amount of time, he will be playing with a heavy heart as the Buckeyes will honor Dwayne Haskins before the game with a moment of silence and a video tribute at halftime. When Day and the Buckeyes staff recruited Stroud, they did so by comparing his game to Haskins' and told him that they wanted to develop him in a similar fashion. Stroud and Haskins became close over the years and was a mentor to Stroud. So it is sure to be an emotional day for the Buckeyes quarterback as he takes the field.

Second-team reps

Ohio State’s Student Appreciation Day opened a potentially informative window into the soul of the Buckeyes’ depth chart. We say potentially because we have to again reiterate the fact that there were several players out or limited during the one-hour open practice on April 2. So it gave us a great snapshot but not the entire gallery. That’s why I’m interested – though not enthralled – to see if the players who took second-team reps on offense during the Buckeyes’ 11-on-11 work match up with those who took them two weekends ago. If everyone is full go, I don’t imagine any surprises coming in that regard (the second-team rep distribution on defense is much more fascinating). Nine of the 11 first-team spots are likely solidified when looking at the 11 personnel grouping Ohio State trots out: Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr., Matthew Jones, Luke Wypler, Donovan Jackson and Dawand Jones (left to right on the offensive line). Julian Fleming and Emeka Egbuka will likely duke it out for the starting WR3 spot, but it figures to be a pretty even snap distribution (at least to start the season) between those two as the third receiver. Joe Royer and Cade Stover split first-team tight end reps the last time we saw them, but Royer has been emerging as TE1. In second-team reps, the offensive line may see some shuffling around the board, and I’m curious to see if Devin Brown gets snaps with the second team like he did a couple weeks ago.

Which youngin' will we be talking about on Saturday evening?