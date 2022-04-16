Ohio State Spring Game: Three things to watch on Buckeyes defense

Ohio State is set for its 15th and final spring practice on Saturday with ramped-up stakes. It’s not simply a practice for the Buckeyes. It’s as close to the real deal as they will get between now and the fall. That will be the setting when the Buckeyes play their annual Spring Game at noon on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. As a final look before we head into the last live action before fall camp, Scarlet and Gray Report is offering a primer of what we are looking for on each side of the ball. Here's what we're watching for on defense.

How much of Jim Knowles' defense will we actually see?

In a word, none. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made this clear Thursday, saying the defense will not be doing "a whole lot of (Jim Knowles') stuff in this game," having already seen what it will look like in every practice up to the final scrimmage. “We’ve seen throughout these first 13 practices just the multiple looks, the confidence and just how well these guys play, just how decisive they are out there. I think that’s been done,” Day said. “Now we’ll get an opportunity to go play in The Shoe in front of a big crowd. It will be very, very basic, but it’s good for our guys to get in front of the crowd and play and have some fun and see some of the best players in the country.” But that doesn't mean progress hasn't been made. Whether it's the three-safety look, the two indistinguishable linebacker set or the Jack position — the roaming defensive end and linebacker hybrid that players like Jack Sawyer and Mitchell Melton have been prepping — Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is getting everything on film to be able to coach off it in the summer months leading to fall camp. Along with cornerbacks and secondary coach Tim Walton, safeties coach Perry Eliano and defensive line coach Larry Johnson, Knowles has been working with former Duke defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri, who’s a senior analyst and advisor with the Buckeyes, and Ohio State defensive graduate assistant Koy McFarland, who was Oklahoma State's assistant linebackers coach last season. Both have worked with Knowles in the past and know what he expects for his defense. Does Ohio State have the ability to play its new defense during the spring game? Yes, as it's been the defense the Buckeyes offense has seen throughout spring practice, one that's given players and coaches alike trouble. But Knowles and Co. don't want to tip their caps to anything until they have to on Sept. 3 against Notre Dame.

What will Ohio State's depth in the back-seven look like?

Teradja Mitchell is a part of a crowded Ohio State linebacker room as spring nears its end. (Scott Stuart)

The first string of the back end of Ohio State's defense seems relatively set. With Cameron Brown and Denzel Burke taking the corner spots, Tanner McCalister, Ronnie Hickman and Josh Proctor will likely man the three safety spots until the thud tackling period is over, ending Proctor's day as he works his way back from a compound fracture. And in the middle of the defense, Tommy Eichenberg, who Day has spoken highly of as spring camp comes to a close, and Steele Chambers will likely start out as the two starters at linebacker. Who comes next outside of those starters? While cornerback is pretty set in stone, with Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson followed by Ryan Turner and Jyaire Brown, safety isn't. According to Day, the Buckeyes have some depth issues in terms of game-ready players after the losses of both Bryson Shaw and nickel Lejond Cavazos to the transfer portal. Without Lathan Ransom, who's set to return this summer, and Proctor for the majority of the spring game, depth will come down to Kourt Williams II and Cameron Martinez, both of who will play a large role in the defense next season, and then redshirt freshmen Jaylen Johnson and Andre Turrentine along with true freshman Kye Stokes with Marcus Hooker and Jantzen Dunn also unavailable this spring. Linebacker is even more of a mess, with only two spots — sometimes three — to give to an overflowing room even after Melton moved to Johnson's room as a defensive end and Cade Stover switched back to offense as a tight end. After Eichenberg and Chambers, where will returning players like Teradja Mitchell, Cody Simon, Palaie Gaoteote IV and Reid Carrico fall compared to newcomers like Chip Trayanum, Gabe Powers and C.J. Hicks?

Which youngin' will we be talking about on Saturday evening?