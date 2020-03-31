COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a time of uncertainty, closure is a valued commodity.

On Monday, the NCAA’s Division I Council was able to deliver a step toward proper closure when it announced the extension of eligibility for spring-sport athletes, who saw their seasons cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While the 2020 season will never be played out, the decision by the NCAA paired with Ohio State’s decision to honor the scholarships of returning seniors has provided something that can soften the blow: a chance to come back.

“The choice that our seniors have is great, and it's a choice that Gene Smith has provided for them,” Ohio State baseball coach Greg Beals said. “I don't know how many departments are going to be honoring the scholarship and the scholarship a lot of times allows it to happen or not happen, so that actually makes it a choice.”

The NCAA has left the decision of honoring scholarships of returning seniors up to each individual university, and Ohio State was quick to come to the decision that the scholarships would remain for those who wished to come back.

For Ohio State men’s lacrosse coach Nick Myers, the decision made by Ohio State was one that made him proud to be a Buckeye.

I think when we saw the report, I think we all had a gut feeling [Ohio State would honor scholarships] and when that was reassured minutes after the announcement that we were going to stand by these athletes – just a proud moment to be a Buckeye and we're thankful for that,” Myers said on decision for Ohio State to honor the scholarships of returning seniors.

In addition, the scholarships of the returning seniors will not be counted against the allotted scholarships given to each team.

While the decision comes with much applause, it does not come without a new set of challenges. While the choice is now there for seniors to come back, the student-athletes will need to decide if they can shoulder another year of paying for college.

Unlike football or basketball, which both see an allocation of full scholarships that better fits the size of the roster, other athletic teams must work to divvy up full scholarships to a roster that is two to three times the size of scholarships provided.

In 2019, Beals said the baseball team had 11.7 full scholarships to divide amongst 35 rostered players. Baseball, along with other sports such as men’s lacrosse and men’s tennis, have zero players on full scholarship, so a decision to return would cost an individual financially.

While the solution is not perfect, the current situation is one that cannot be fixed in a way that could appease all possible problems. What the decision really has done is give the athletes an option to extend their athletic careers another year.

The movement toward extended eligibility will also create a backlog in the rosters. Beals noted that his freshman class will be composed of 20 athletes next season due to the 2019 season not counting against eligibility of nine freshmen.

“That 20 (player) class is gonna stay with me for the next four years, so there's some challenges there and while we're gonna be able to work through it, there's gonna be some tough conversations,” Beals said. “While the roster is thick and strong, my lineup card still only got nine slots on it.”

While there will be a new set of challenges to navigate, the decisions made Monday were ones that will help ease the pain of many athletes.

In a time that is in need of positive developments, Myers is trying to focus on the current bit of good news.

"We're focused on right now today," Myers said. “And, you know, we're all living in a world that seems to be changing daily in terms of what we're getting for feedback, so we're going to win today and we're going to focus on what we can control and what we can do right now, and just take the confidence that we have incredible leadership that’s going to continue to fight for our student athletes and the best interests of the athletic department, as well as certainly Buckeye lacrosse.”

The NCAA decided to not extend the eligibility of winter athletes, who saw most if not all of their regular seasons play out before the termination of collegiate seasons.