COLUMBUS, Ohio-- No. 10 Ohio State (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) struggles to start, but comes back to beat Nebraska (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) with a 36-31 decision Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

There were a lot of questions waiting to be answered following the loss to Purdue and the bye week after. The running game and the red zone offense turned out to be a positive result for Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and his Buckeyes after working on that tirelessly through the bye week.

"Yeah, the run game in the red zone, I think we pounded the ball in there pretty good," Meyer said. "We worked ad nauseam at that. The amount of time that we spent at that was over the top, and I felt the line of scrimmage change."

When the game was over and wrapped up both the Ohio State running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber, surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards marking the first running back duo on the same team in school history.

Weber had nine carries for 91 yards, but had ball security problems as he fumbled the ball twice. Dobbins had a monster game with 23 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Meyer thought both backs used the bye week to learn to find the holes in the line of scrimmage very well and it showed.

"I thought they both did," Meyer said. "You sit and watch games last Saturday, yeah, go-- there's a guy there, do something with it. I thought the emphasis was there all week."

Amidst some of the optimism on offense, there were still struggles on both sides of the ball. The offense committed three turnovers with 14 points coming off those turnovers.

Meyer was shaking his head in the post game press conference on the offense not doing the defense, who was already struggling, any favors when it came to taking care of the football.

"I wish we didn't have -- not wish, if we didn't have those three turnovers, obviously, you don't put your defense in a bad situation," Meyer said. "I thought our defense improved. Obviously nowhere near we need to be, but they improved.

The Cornhuskers started the game off with a 12 play, 75-yard drive down the field, aided by some penalties from the Buckeye defense, finished off by a one-yard touchdown run by Nebraska's Devine Ozbigo for a 7-0 lead.

Ohio State later responded on special teams with a blocked punt by Keandre Jones which resulted in a safety cutting the Cornhusker lead down to five midway through the first quarter.

On the ensuing Ohio State possession, the Buckeyes took a 9-7 lead on a Dwayne Haskins 42-yard touchdown pass to Johnnie Dixon with 5:11 left in the first quarter.

The Buckeyes found the end zone yet again, this time on the ground with a 10-yard run by Dobbins, their first rushing touchdown since the first quarter against Indiana puts the score at 16-7.

With 4:52 left in the second quarter, Nebraska had a 10 play, 64-yard drive that finished with a two-yard touchdown run from Adrian Martinez pulling the Cornhuskers to 16-14 deficit.

Martinez added another two-yard touchdown run to give the Cornhuskers the lead at 21-16 just before the end of the first half.

With much back and forth through the early part of the second half, the Buckeyes regained the lead with Dobbins' second rushing touchdown of the game, putting the score at 23-21 with 5:39 left in the third quarter.

Ohio State extended its lead when Haskins threw a nine-yard touchdown pass, his second of the day, to Parris Campbell to bring the score to 30-21 late in the third quarter.

With 7:46 left the fourth quarter, Nebraska cut the lead to 30-24 with an 18-yard field goal off the leg of Barret Pickering.

The Buckeyes extended their lead further when Dobbins got his third rushing touchdown of the game on a 42-yard scamper to put their lead to twelve.

However, a seven play, 75-yard drive capped off by Martinez pass to JD Spielman to move the score to 36-31.

The Buckeyes continue their schedule with a trip to East Lansing, Michigan next week with a battle against the Michigan State Spartans.