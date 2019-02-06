Ohio State signs OT Dawand Jones after whirlwind recruitment
When Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis offensive tackle Dawand Jones’ senior season ended last October, it looked like the 6-foot-8, 350-pound lineman’s days of playing football were over. Basketball h...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news