Ohio State shuts down Loyola Chicago, advances in NCAA Tournament

PITTSBURGH — E.J. Liddell just wanted to win. He didn’t care how.

He said so in the days leading up to the first round of his final NCAA Tournament.

“No matter how much I score or even if I don't score and we win the game, I'm proud,” the junior forward said.

Loyola Chicago put that to the test Friday afternoon.

Through 20 minutes of play, Liddell — an AP third-team All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten member — was held to four makes at the free-throw line, missing all three of his attempts from the field after getting swarmed with double teams each time he touched the ball.

But the Buckeyes still seemed to find a way, using the return of Kyle Young to ignite a defensive resurgence, one that showed tenacity and versatility, one that kept a historically efficient Loyola Chicago offense at bay.

So when Ohio State took the court in the second half, holding onto a five-point lead with only four points from Liddell, the junior forward saw the time to strike.

Liddell opened the final 20 minutes with jumpers on back-to-back possessions — his first two made shots on the day — opening the floodgates with a six-point run.

And with a defense that didn’t lose momentum, Ohio State (20-12) rolled, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 54-41 win against Loyola Chicago (25-8) on Friday in Pittsburgh.

With the win, Ohio State has secured five straight seasons of at least 20 wins with head coach Chris Holtmann at the helm.

Liddell finished the game with 16 points and 10 rebounds: his ninth double-double of the season.

Loyola Chicago finished the game shooting 27.2 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3.

The Buckeyes advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will play either Delaware or Villanova on Sunday.



