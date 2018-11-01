COLUMBUS, Ohio— Fans got a first look at the 2018-2019 iteration of the Ohio State basketball team Thursday night in an 81-63 exhibition win against UNC-Pembroke.

The Buckeyes suffered three key departures from last year’s team in long-time starter Jae’Sean Tate, sharpshooter Kam Williams and go-to scorer Keita Bates-Diop. Now they are looking for fresh faces to step up and assist sophomore Kaleb Wesson and senior C.J. Jackson in the production realm.

They found what they were looking for in freshman point guard Luther Muhammad, junior power forward Micah Potter and sophomore small forward Kyle Young.

"They were picked eighth in the Big Ten? They're gonna shock a lot of people and I was really impressed," UNC-Pembroke coach Ben Miller said.

Not all was peachy though. Ohio State turned the ball over 21 times and shot a measly 69% from the free throw line, showing characteristics of a young team with bad passes and momentary lapses in fundamentals.

That said, the energy, passion and potential are all there.

Muhammad got the start and got things going with five points and an assist in his opening three and a half minutes, part of a 13-2 Ohio State run to open the game.

"My teammates do a great job of giving me confidence every day in practice," Muhammad said. "I've been known for my defense, that comes first. [I'm a] high-intensity guy, and try to set the tone with C.J."The team never looked back.

Potter got going next, scoring eight points in his own three and a half minute spurt, including a pair of impressive and-one plays at the rim. A Jackson three and a lay-in by Young a few minutes later pushed the lead out to 30-12.

The teams swapped baskets the rest of the first half and the score held 42-24 Buckeyes.

Really only the turnovers were keeping the game within a reasonable margin. Ohio State gave the ball away 21 times Thursday, nine in the first half.

"We were way too careless with the ball today," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "I'm not playing guys extended minutes if you can't take care of the ball. Not doing it."

More of the same followed to start half two. Wesson grabbed four points to sneak through a double-double in 16 minutes of action, extending the lead to 55-26 Buckeyes at the first media timeout. Holtman called off the dogs at this point and UNC-Pembroke made a small run towards the end after Ohio State cleared the bench. Walk-ons Joey Lane and Danny Hummer even got a lion’s share of minutes.

Potter added five in the second half to finish with 13 points -- in 10 minutes of action. He led all Buckeye scorers, ahead of Wesson's 12 and a trio of players with nine, including Young, Muhammad and freshman forward Jaedon LeDee.