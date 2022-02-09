Ohio State shows it has learning to do after Rutgers collapse

Ohio State has seen this story before, but not in as dramatic of a fashion.

The Buckeyes held onto an eight-point lead with 3:48 to go in the game, connecting on each of its first six 3-point attempts of the second half against one of the best defenses in the Big Ten.

It was an offense that had gone quiet for a stretch in the first half, going through a nearly four-minute scoreless stretch, missing seven straight from the floor. But it was something Ohio State had battled back from, seemingly conquered, enough to earn the road win.

And then the Buckeyes’ offense went radio silent.

After a 3-point make by Jamari Wheeler to secure a six-point lead with less than eight minutes to go in the game, Ohio State made only one of its final 12 attempts from the field, missing each of their last seven from the floor and failing to score a single point after forward Zed Key’s makes from the free-throw line with 3:48 to go.

Ohio State had a sure thing, a game that showed promise in the overall landscape in the Big Ten: traveling to one of the more difficult places to play in the Big Ten, playing well enough for the first 36 minutes before falling apart.

In the span of 3:48, Rutgers took control. Senior guard Geo Baker looked like the Big Ten Player of the Year, scoring eight of the Scarlet Knights’ final 10 points with a ferocious dunk by center Clifford Omoruyi in between.

And there was nothing Ohio State could do to stop it, watching a ball leave the fingertips of freshman guard Malaki Branham’s fingers only to be swatted away by Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell in the final moments to secure the win.

“We just have to get better,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said after the game. “We have to finish games, play with a little more force offensively. We have to help them with that, but we didn’t play with enough force. I thought their activity bothered us, their length.”

The length didn’t bother Ohio State from the outside, hitting 10 of 18 3-point attempts against the Scarlet Knights including six-of-seven attempts in the second half — the only miss being forward Justin Ahrens’ prayer at the buzzer.

In was the inside game, shooting only 33.3% from inside the 3-point line, including only five makes on 22 attempts in the second half.