"They had enough confidence to do that down the stretch," Williams said. "And as hard as I worked, my confidence is never going to be shot. So as soon as I let it go I felt like it was going to go in and it just went in. It just felt great. And everything just kind of got rolling from there."

At that point in the game, Williams gives all the credit to the coaching staff to draw that play up for him.

With the game tied at 70 with 1:54 left in the game, Ohio State guard Kam Williams drilled the Buckeyes' 40th attempt from deep of the game. Making the free throw after being fouled on the attempt, Williams extended their lead to 74-70 with 1:35 left in the game.

BOISE, Idaho - Ohio State came into the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a specific game plan: to beat South Dakota State from deep. However, one three, for the Buckeyes, was more important than the rest of them.

It proved to be enough for Ohio State, defeating South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 81-73 in Boise, Idaho. The Buckeyes will move on to the second round to face Gonzaga on Saturday.

With Jackrabbits forward Mike Daum guarding the paint, the Buckeyes avoided post play in the first half. Instead, for a team that averages 6.75 three-point makes per game on 19.1 attempts, Ohio State made nine threes on 24 attempts, more attempts than in 28 games this season, scoring 43 points in the first half. The Buckeyes actually recorded more three-point makes than two-pointers, making seven of 13 attempts from inside the line.

With 40 attempts from three in the game, Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop said that this was the game plan South Dakota State brought out of them.

"It wasn't really in the game plan, but the game kind of called for it," Bates-Diop said. "We had good shooters and for the most part had good shots."

Like many games this season, Ohio State’s offense revolved around Bates-Diop in the first half. The Big Ten Player of the Year recorded 17 of the Buckeyes’ 43 points in the first half, making 46.2 percent of shots from the field. He finished the game with 24 points, making seven of 19 attempts from the field. He also led the Buckeyes with 12 rebounds, recording his 13th double-double of the season.

As Bates-Diop was to Ohio State, Daum was to South Dakota State. He led the Jackrabbits with 17 points, making six of 10 attempts from the field in the first half. Daum finished the day leading the Jackrabbits with 27 points and six rebounds.

With 14:38 to go in the first half, Daum made his first three of the game, making three of five attempts from deep in the first half. Ohio State point guard C.J. Jackson immediately went to the other side of the court and answered with a three of his own, igniting an 8-0 run that gave the Buckeyes a 16-12 lead.

Ohio State continued its lead late into the first half, leading by as many as nine with 4:48 left in the game. With two straight three-point makes from Jackrabbits guard Brandon Key, South Dakota State went on a 14-5 run to end the half, tying Ohio State with a three by forward Reed Tellinghuisen. In that span, the Buckeyes did not score in the final 2:05 of the half, making one of their final seven attempts from the floor.

With the amount of threes that both teams put up in the first half, both Ohio State and South Dakota State started the second half with points in the paint, with Jackson and Jackrabbits guard David Jenkins making layups.

However, Ohio State did not stay away from the three-ball. With 16:22 left in the game, Bates-Diop connected on his fourth three of the game, starting a 14-0 run for the Buckeyes that extended their lead to 13.

Ohio State did make it more of a priority, early on in the second half, to prioritize shots inside the three-point line. After recording only 12 points in the paint in the second half, the Buckeyes recorded 16 points near the glass, making 41.2 percent of attempts inside the three-point line in the second half.

With Ohio State holding a double-digit lead for the majority of the second half, South Dakota State made it a game inside the four-minute mark. With two straight threes made by Key, his fourth on five attempts, and Daum, the Jackrabbits came back to within four, trailing the Buckeyes 70-66 with 3:11 left in the game.

With an over-and-back foul, Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate fouled out with 2:47 left in the game. The Jackrabbits answered with a jumper by Key, decreasing their deficit to two. Tellinghuisen, on the next possession, tied the game at 70 with 1:54 left in the game.

Scoring seven of Ohio State's final 10 points in the game, Williams sealed the victory for the Buckeyes, beating the Jackrabbits by eight.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said that Williams was the perfect player for Ohio State to have in that situation.

"Somebody has to make a play, and someone has to take an open look and make an open shot," Holtmann said. "And he's that kind of a kid. He wants the ball in his hands in those moments. And he's got that look in his eye."

Holtmann was happy with how Ohio State played near the end of the game going into the rematch with Gonzaga.

"Our guys responded and came down the stretch," Holtmann said. "Players win games, and they did that."

Ohio State will advance to the Round of 32 and will face four-seed Gonzaga on Saturday in Boise, Idaho.