Ohio State shifts focus to Penn State, previews huge recruiting day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeremy Ruckert feels like he just got to Ohio State, that time’s been flying. But he realizes his time in Ohio Stadium is coming to an end.
Heading into the Buckeyes’ biggest home game of the season, the senior tight end is focused on making the moment count. But it’s a team that remains steady, keeping the same mindset no matter which opponent is in the opposing locker room.
“We bring the same mindset every week of: ‘This opponent’s going to take us out,’” Ruckert said.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day keeps that same mentality: No matter who occupies the visiting locker room, the Buckeyes’ standard is not going to change.
However, he knows there’s something different in the air when Penn State comes to Columbus.
“When you look at games we have played with them in the past, it’s always a dogfight. It’s just the way it’s been, and I know it’s going to be this way,” Day said, complimenting head coach James Franklin and both defensive coordinator Brent Pry and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who was Ohio State’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019.
“They are one of the best programs in the country. It’s hard to beat these types of teams. We know when Penn State comes into town, we have to be on our game. This is going to be one of those games that’s going to be physical, back and forth and we have to start fast and create plays for four quarters.”
For Day’s quarterback C.J. Stroud, it’s a different level of defense than he’s used to.
Penn State has the No. 3 scoring defense in the conference, allowing 14.3 points per game, with Day pointing out the Nittany Lions’ active defensive front, good linebacker play and veteran defensive backfield, including Tariq Castro-Fields, Joey Porter and Jaquan Brisker.
"I think across the board, they are athletic back there,” Day said of the Penn State secondary, a group that the head coach expects to bring an increased amount of pressure than his offense is used to.
Day knows there’s clear differences to what Stroud will see Saturday: a tough, physical defense that may turn into a game based on field-position football in an electric atmosphere.
But the head coach is encouraging the redshirt freshman just to continue to be smart, what has led to the success over the past few weeks behind center.
“He’s got to do what he’s done these last couple weeks, and that’s play with confidence and at a high level,” Day said.
Ohio State prepares for recruiting showcase
For Ohio State, this is its premiere recruiting game of the 2021 season.
The primetime atmosphere has potential and committed recruits from all over the country to see what the atmosphere at Ohio Stadium is all about, something, Day said, they have been excited about for weeks.
“I think it gives everybody the opportunity to see what a big-time college atmosphere is like and obviously what Buckeye nation is like,” Day said. “We’re playing a prime-time game, and that’s why you come to Ohio State is to play in games like this. We want recruits to embrace that. We want the guys who want to play in these type of games to come here. When they can see it with their own eyes, it’s a lot different than to see it on TV.”
But it’s also an opportunity for recruits to continue something that has picked up steam in Ohio State recruiting over the past few seasons: peer recruiting, developing relationships with one another before the game even begins.
Scarlet and Gray Report recruiting analyst Eric Lammers has 32 recruits — both committed and uncommitted — confirmed as to attending Ohio State’s game against Penn State Saturday.
News and notes
Penn State’s nine-overtime loss to Illinois last weekend was something Day really had never seen before.
And he admitted it’s something he really doesn't know how to think about,
“It seemed like it went on too long and the guys were a little bit at risk there,” Day said. This was certainly a new experience… The only thing I thought about was we have to have more two-point plays ready to go.”
As for the in-state team that’s ranked ahead of them — No. 2 Cincinnati, sitting with an undefeated record through seven games — Day’s been nothing but impressed.
“I know Luke Fickell has done an unbelievable job,” Day said. “They have done a great job and have had some good wins. First off, there’s some Ohio State guys down there, so we pull for them and being from the state of Ohio, we pull for them. I’m proud of the season they are having and I’m just happy for them.”
Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was also asked whether 2021 would be his final season with the Buckeyes, something, he said, he's not focused on.
"I'm not necessarily viewing it as my last year. What I am viewing it as is another year playing for the Buckeyes. Another great year, another great chapter and one I kind of want to call my story here, my progression and my time here," Petit-Frere said. "Whatever that chapter is, whether it's the last one or not, all I know is that I have another game coming up."
Day also said that he expects wide receiver Julian Fleming to be back in full-capacity against Penn State after being designated in an “emergency-only” role against the Hoosiers.