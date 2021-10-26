Ohio State shifts focus to Penn State, previews huge recruiting day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeremy Ruckert feels like he just got to Ohio State, that time’s been flying. But he realizes his time in Ohio Stadium is coming to an end.

Heading into the Buckeyes’ biggest home game of the season, the senior tight end is focused on making the moment count. But it’s a team that remains steady, keeping the same mindset no matter which opponent is in the opposing locker room.

“We bring the same mindset every week of: ‘This opponent’s going to take us out,’” Ruckert said.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day keeps that same mentality: No matter who occupies the visiting locker room, the Buckeyes’ standard is not going to change.

However, he knows there’s something different in the air when Penn State comes to Columbus.

“When you look at games we have played with them in the past, it’s always a dogfight. It’s just the way it’s been, and I know it’s going to be this way,” Day said, complimenting head coach James Franklin and both defensive coordinator Brent Pry and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who was Ohio State’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019.

“They are one of the best programs in the country. It’s hard to beat these types of teams. We know when Penn State comes into town, we have to be on our game. This is going to be one of those games that’s going to be physical, back and forth and we have to start fast and create plays for four quarters.”

For Day’s quarterback C.J. Stroud, it’s a different level of defense than he’s used to.

Penn State has the No. 3 scoring defense in the conference, allowing 14.3 points per game, with Day pointing out the Nittany Lions’ active defensive front, good linebacker play and veteran defensive backfield, including Tariq Castro-Fields, Joey Porter and Jaquan Brisker.

"I think across the board, they are athletic back there,” Day said of the Penn State secondary, a group that the head coach expects to bring an increased amount of pressure than his offense is used to.

Day knows there’s clear differences to what Stroud will see Saturday: a tough, physical defense that may turn into a game based on field-position football in an electric atmosphere.

But the head coach is encouraging the redshirt freshman just to continue to be smart, what has led to the success over the past few weeks behind center.

“He’s got to do what he’s done these last couple weeks, and that’s play with confidence and at a high level,” Day said.



