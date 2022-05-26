Ohio State sets kickoff times for Arkansas State, Toledo, Rutgers

After releasing the times of two of the premier games on the 2022 schedule in Notre Dame and Michigan, Ohio State had a few more times and networks confirmed Thursday.

After their season-opening primetime matchup against the Fighting Irish on ABC, the Buckeyes will host Arkansas State Sept. 10 at noon on Big Ten Network, followed the next week with a night game against Toledo Sept. 17: 7 p.m. on Fox.

Ohio State also confirmed that its homecoming game against Rutgers Oct. 1 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. network TBD.

Fox will also be the network televising the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis 8 p.m. Dec. 3.

The Buckeyes will open the season at home with a primetime matchup with Notre Dame, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 on ABC. College GameDay will be on site for the opener.

Ohio State will also continue to follow the tradition of taking on rival Michigan at noon when they host the Wolverines on Fox Nov. 26.

Ohio State also announced that its matchup with Wisconsin Sept. 24 will be televised on ABC with a kickoff time to be determined.

Ohio State will have five-straight home games to start the 2022 season before traveling to East Lansing for its first road game Oct. 8. The Buckeyes will be on the road in four of their final seven games of the season against the Spartans, Penn State, Northwestern and Maryland.