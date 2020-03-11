COLUMBUS, Ohio - After finishing seventh in the Big Ten during the regular season, Ohio State will open their Big Ten Tournament against Purdue on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Earlier in the season, the Buckeyes downed Purdue 68-52, the third-largest margin of victory by Ohio State in a conference game this year, as the Boilermakers shot just 32 percent from the floor.

While the Buckeyes may have handled the Boilermakers with ease in Columbus, Kaleb Wesson says Ohio State is preparing for this Big Ten Tournament matchup like they would any other game.

"Approach every game the same," Wesson said. "We're fighting for a championship just as well as the other teams are fighting for an NCAA tournament bid. Just gotta approach every game the same like we have all this year."

One adjustment Ohio State will have to deal with is that of Kyle Young, who head coach Chris Holtmann said Wednesday is still day-to-day during the Big Ten Tournament.

If Young can't go against the Boilermakers, his presence will be sorely missed as he had a career-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting in February's game against Purdue.

Purdue's leading scorer Trevion Williams will likely be looking to make a bigger impact after he had only four points in the game earlier this season.

He averages 11.5 points per game and has had at least 17 points in four of his last seven games.

What may further help the Boilermakers is the location this game is being played. Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the site of the Big Ten Tournament, is just 69 miles from Mackey Arena, Purdue's home court.

"It will very much be a partisan crowd, we expect, with playing there in Indianapolis," Holtmann said. "So you kind of have to expect a road environment. They'll be better than what they were here, we know that."

While Purdue is not a particularly good shooting team, they put up the third most shots among Big Ten teams and lead the conference in offensive rebounds and turnover percentage, so they extend possessions and have a lot of them to boot.

The Boilermakers will also have some added motivation as one of only a couple teams whose NCAA tournament fate could depend on their performance in the Big Ten Tournament.

Most bracketologists have Purdue on the outs right now, so head coach Matt Painter and company know this could be a win or go home for good scenario, and Ohio State could face a team with a different fire in them than the one the Buckeyes faced in February.

"Purdue is a really good team, they can shoot the ball really well," CJ Walker said. "They have a lot of good offensive actions to get players open and get open shots, so it's going to be a high attention to detail type of game."

The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and can be viewed on Big Ten Network.