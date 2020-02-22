COLUMBUS, Ohio - After a disappointing showing in Iowa City, No. 25 Ohio State will return back home and look to regain momentum against No. 7 Maryland on Sunday.

The last go-around between these teams on Jan. 7 resulted in a 67-55 Maryland win at the Xfinity Center.

Since that contest, these teams have gone in very different directions with Ohio State now holding a losing conference record after a January slide while the Terrapins are winners of nine straight games dating back to Jan. 18.

The biggest factor in that game was Maryland's electric guard Anthony Cowan Jr. The senior had 20 points on just 4-of-9 shooting, but he was 10-of-12 from the charity stripe.

Jalen Smith and Darryl Morsell both scored in the double digits for Maryland.

While Ohio State had Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson and D.J. Carton all finish in double digits, the Buckeyes had just seven combined points from Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. and just five points off the bench.

Carton made up over a quarter of their production from January's game, and Ohio State will have to find a way to make up his scoring. The freshman recently rejoined the team but still does not have a timetable for a potential return.

RELATED: Carton to return to Ohio State; status unclear for now

Justin Ahrens has beared some of the load during Carton's absence, playing at least 10 minutes in eight of their last nine games. He is shooting 43.4 percent from three-point range, and his specialty was sorely needed last time around when he played just five minutes against Maryland.

Three-point shooting was a major concern on both ends of the court for Ohio State as they shot just 18.5 percent from beyond the arc, 5-of-27, while the Terrapins were 44.4 percent from three-point range.

Lately, however, the Buckeyes have found their stroke as they've shot 36.8 percent from three over their last six games and have been above 37 percent in four of their last six.

Maryland is shooting just 31.5 percent from beyond the arc over its last six games, but the Terrapins are holding opponents to just 28 percent over that same span compared to Ohio State's opponents who are shooting 38.5 percent.

Without Carton's presence to help open up the floor this time around and Maryland as hot as any team in the country, little would seem to favor the Buckeyes in this matchup, but of Maryland's four losses, all of them have come on the road by an average of nearly eight points.

Away from the Xfinity Center, the Terrapins score five fewer points per game than they do at home, and Maryland's shooting percentage is nearly four percent lower on an opponent's court.

While the Buckeyes have had their share of struggles through the first two months of the year, they've still be able to mostly avoid tripping up at home with just two of their nine losses coming at Value City Arena.

Sunday's contest will tip off at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.