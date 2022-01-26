Ohio State sees potential in Jonathan Echols as 2024 tight end
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Georgia high school football has prepared Jonathan Echols for the next level.
When he first got to Heard County High School in Franklin, Georgia, he quickly found he could compete with anyone there, but that he had to ensure he was at his best each time he took the field for a practice or a game, knowing he would be beat otherwise.
“You just know that if you don’t go out there and play your best, you’re not going to do very well,” Echols said. “You have to go out there and work hard every practice, going against the top player in your class, you have to go hard.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news