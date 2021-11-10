Ohio State sees opportunity to make plays against pass-heavy Purdue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cody Simon is realistic when it comes to defensive coverages. He knows that nothing is perfect. He knows that every coverage has its own set of issues.

But to the sophomore linebacker, that’s what defensive game planning is: to limit those holes as much as possible.

“For us, it’s just knowing our issues and being able to prevent them as much as possible,” Simon said. “We don’t know what Purdue’s game plan is going to be, but we can know our issues and know how to defend them.”

As the season has continued, those “issues” for Ohio State’s defense have come primarily from the middle of the field, in the spaces between the linebacker and the safety. It’s a space Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and slot receiver Samori Toure took advantage of, recording both of the Cornhuskers’ deep shots against Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom in the middle of the field.

Heading into Purdue, redshirt sophomore linebacker Steele Chambers said it’s about understanding where opponents have attacked the defense in the past, focusing on how to fix it and moving forward.

But it helps to have a defensive line that’s been dominating the line of scrimmage like Ohio State has had over the past few weeks.

“Just makes it really clean for us. They are able to go inside and wreak havoc. We’re just open to really play and just have fun,” Chambers said. “They are doing the hard work for us up front, so we’re just going around making tackles.”

Since the bye week, Ohio State’s defense has recorded 14 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in the past three games combined, including 17.5 tackles for loss by the defensive line.

Junior defensive end Zach Harrison has played a big role in that, recording eight tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hit in the last three games combined.

But he said the defensive line is just one piece of a puzzle that’s just getting better each and every week.

“We know that if we can rush, the DBs don’t have to cover long,” Harrison said. “If the DBs do their job in coverage, we are going to get home and make plays; the linebackers in the middle doing a little bit of both. That’s something we take pride in: playing with energy and having fun out there, playing together.”